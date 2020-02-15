BUHLER— The Augusta High girls basketball team couldn't get going offensively at Buhler High School on Friday night. The Crusaders dominated Augusta 48-18, dropping the Lady Orioles to 3-13 on the season, and extending their losing streak to four. Buhler improved its record to 10-6 of the year.

Buhler's front-court defense made the Orioles uncomfortable whenever they got possession. Augusta struggled to make it to half court and, it would lead to 16 turnovers in the first half alone.

"Buhler is a supper aggressive pressing team," Augusta's coach Rainey Maloy said. "They have a bunch of kids that have been there for four years, so they are a tough team matchup for a lot of teams. We just tried to rush some things, which what their press does, and so we couldn't handle it there at the beginning of the game.

Each quarter ended with Augusta only scoring in single digits, while the Lady Crusaders outscored them 32-9 at halftime. It was running clock by the end of the third quarter. Allie Timberlake and Holle Slusser were Augusta's top scorers with 5 points each. Sydney Scott added 4 points, Makenzie Terry finished with three and Maycee Anderson only had one.

Buhler was led by its two seniors, Maggie Epp and Alyvia Owens. Owens was the top scorer with 13 points and Epp finished with 11. Kara Stutterheim, Libby Schultz and Haley Miller tied each added six points

Next Tuesday, Augusta will face Circle, while Buhler will take on McPherson High School on the road at 6 p.m.

Final Stats:

Buhler: Owens 13 pts., Epp 11 pts., Stutterheim 6 pts., Schultz 6 pts., Miller 6 pts., Mattison 2 pts., Specht 2 pts., Moore 2 pts.

Augusta: Timberlake 5 pts., Slusser 5 pts., Scott 4 pts., Terry 3 pts., Anderson 1 pts.