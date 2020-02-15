Area basketball teams hit the court Friday night as the second half of the season continues.

Garden City girls 51, Great Bend 37

Amaya Gallegos scored 17 points and Keyhana Turner added 16 to help Garden City to a Western Athletic Conference win, 51-37, on the road Friday at Great Bend.

The Buffaloes lead throughout the game, 11-9 after the first quarter, then used defensive pressure to hold the Panthers to four points in the second quarter. GCHS led 20-13 at halftime, and gradually extended the lead in the second half for the victory.

Sydney Unruh had 15 points to lead Great Bend’s scoring.

Garden City is now 9-8 overall, with a 3-2 record in WAC play.

Garden City 11-9-18-14 - 51

Great Bend 9-4-7-17 - 37

Garden City boys 35, Great Bend 45

Alex Schremmer scored 16 points to lead Great Bend to a 45-35 win over Garden City Friday in a Western Athletic Conference game at Great Bend.

The bounced back and forth through the first half for the evenly-matched teams. After one quarter, the teams were tied at 13-13. By halftime, it proved to much of the same as the Panthers had a slight advantage, 22-20.

The Buffaloes came out cold in the third quarter, scoring only four points. GCHS bounced back somewhat in the fourth with 11 points, but it was not enough to catch the Panthers.

Azavier Wiliams led the scoring for Garden City with 12 points.

Garden City 13-7-4-11 - 35

Great Bend 13-9-8-15 - 45

Ulysses girls 32, Holcomb 60

Madi Ruda swished 26 points and Lauren Jones added 10 as Holcomb defeated Ulysses 60-32 on Friday at Holcomb.

The Longhorns lead throughout the game, using defensive pressure to hold the Tigers to less than 10 points in each quarter of the game.

Holcomb led 28-17 going in to halftime, then had its best scoring quarter of the game in the third, scoring 18, then cruising to the win in the fourth.

HHS had seven players score points during the game.

Clara Garcia led the scoring for Ulysses with 13.

Ulysses 8-9-7-8 - 32

Holcomb 13-15-18-14 - 60

Lakin girls 61, Wichita County 34

Jaya Esquibel racked up 25 points, including five three-pointers, and Talyn Beltran added 13 as the Lakin Broncs picked up a road win 61-34 Friday over Wichita County at Leoti.

The Broncs led 14-11 after the first quarter, then had its most productive quarter of the game in the second, scoring 24, to take a 38-22 lead in to halftime. Lakin continued to stretch the lead through the second half.

Amelia Koehn led the scoring for the Indians with 18 points.

Lakin 14-24-8-15

Wichita Co. 11-11-6-6 - 34

Lakin boys 68, Wichita County 50

Hunter Davis had 19 points, Jace Bachman added 15, Sonnie Altman had 11 and Dominick Daniels chipped in 10 points to help Lakin to a 68-50 victory over Wichita County Friday at Leoti.

The Broncs jumped out to an early lead, scoring 22 points in the first quarter to take a 22-8 lead after one. The Indians came back in the second, scoring 20 points, to pull within six at the half, 34-28.

Lakin used a 21-point third quarter, while holding Wichita County to 10 points, to extend the lead and hold on for the win.

Kade Retzke lead the Indians with 22 points and Gabe Hernandez added 13.

Lakin 22-12-21-13 - 68

Wichita Co. 8-20-10-12 - 50

Cimarron girls 61, Stanton County 29

Clara Bartlett and Jacee Wilson each had 14 points, and McKayla Miller added 12 to help Cimarron defeat Stanton County, 61-29, Friday in a Hi-Plains League match up at Cimarron.

The Bluejays used its defense to hold the Trojans to less than 10 points in each of the quarters of the game. CHS led 12-9 after one quarter, then gradually built the lead to the win.

Caetlyn Cook and Chloe Chenoweth each had eight points in the game.

Cimarron had nine players score two points of more in the game.

Stanton Co. 9-7-4-9 - 29

Cimarron 12-19-17-13 - 61

Hoxie girls 53, Dighton 25

Addi Campbell scored 21, Macy Schamberger had 12 and Ashlyn Dorenkamp added 10 as Hoxie defeated Dighton 53-25 Friday at Dighton.

The Hornets offense was cold in the first half, scoring only four points in each of the first two quarters. Hoxie on the other hand had 29 points going in to the half, and continued spreading the scoring difference through the second half.

Emily Wilms led the scoring for the Hornets with eight points.

Hoxie 13-16-13-11 - 53

Dighton 4-4-10-7 - 25

South Gray boys 72, Southwestern Heights 57

Brady Deges scored 19 points, Carter Riley had 14, Aaron Skidmore added 12 and Ethan Salmans chipped in 11 points Friday as the South Gray Rebels grabbed a 72-57 win over Southwestern Heights in a game at Kismet.

The Rebels jumped out to a 18-6 lead after the first quarter, then poured in 22 points in the second for a 40-16 lead going in to the locker room. The Mustangs tried to make a comeback in the second half, scoring 41 points, but the lack of scoring in the first half and South Gray added 32 in the half for the win.

Bryant Olivera led the Mustangs scoring with 13 points and Gabriel Arellano added 11.

South Gray 18-22-12-20 - 72

Southwestern Heights 6-10-19-22 - 57