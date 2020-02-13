Garden City High School’s bowling teams traveled to Great Bend on Tuesday for a dual meet with the Panthers. The Buffaloes split the match, with the girls team winning and the boys squad coming up short.

On the girls side, Garden City collected 2,271 pins compared to Great Bend’s 2,035 to claim the victory. The Buffaloes won all three games in the dual as a team.

In the first game, GCHS won 761 to 642, in the second it was 736 to 630, and in the third, the Buffaloes won 774 to 763 for the sweep.

The high-game and high-series honors went to the Panthers’ Paige Wagner. Wagner had a high game of 255 and her series was 625.

Garden City’s top bowler for the day was Holly Bridges with a high game of 220, and her series high was 612.

In the boys competition, Great Bend won the meet with 2,500 pins, while Garden City tallied 2,400.

The Buffaloes won the first game as a team with 786 to 748. The Panthers took the second game 860-803 and grabbed the overall win with a victory in the final game, 892 to 811.

Dalton Murphy won the high-game honors for the Panthers with a 279. GCHS’ top bowler for a high game was Kaden Whitehurst with a 215.

Great Bend’s Bryce Moore won the high series with a 674. The Buffaloes’ top series for the day was Caleb Carr with a 607.

Garden City was back in action Thursday, hosting Dodge City in a dual at Hard Rock Lanes.