Area basketball roundup

Area high schools are back in their regular season schedules this week as the second half of the season gets underway.

Garden City boys 67, Hugoton 74 OT

Wyatt Angell scored 21 points, Ivan Valles and Jayce Korf each had 14 and Sawyer Harper added 13 on Tuesday as the Hugoton Eagles defeated Garden City 74-67 in overtime at Hugoton.

The Buffaloes started the game strong offensively, taking a 19-14 lead after the first quarter. Hugoton had its best offensive quarter of the game in the second, scoring 24 points to tie up the score going in to halftime at 38.

Garden City outscored the Eagles by one in the third, but the fourth reversed their fortunes as Hugoton outscored the Buffaloes by one to end regulation knotted up at 64.

The overtime period proved to be the worst period for GCHS, as the offense went cold, scoring only a single 3-pointer by Isaac Flores. The Eagles, however, were able to put 10 points on the scoreboard to seal the win.

Azavier Williams led all scorers with 25 points. Flores added 15 and Luke Tolbert chipped in 11 points.

Garden City;19;19;15;11;3;—;67

Hugoton;14;24;14;12;10;—;74

Garden City girls 37, Hugoton 48

Gianna Vos scored 17 points to lead all scorers, and Mikyn Hamlin added 15 to help Hugoton to a 48-37 win over Garden City on Tuesday at Hugoton.

Cold shooting in the first half cost the Buffaloes in the long run, as they only scored seven points in the first quarter and six in the second. The Eagles posted 13 points in the first and 15 in the second to take a 28-13 lead in at halftime.

Garden City outscored Hugoton in the second half, 24-19, but the lack of offense in the first half came back to haunt it.

Amaya Gallegos led the scoring for Garden City with 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers in the game. Gallegos was the only Buffalo in double figures.

Garden City;7;6;12;12;—;37

Hugoton;13;15;8;11;—;48

Holcomb girls 69, Lakin 30

Madi Ruda scored 16 points as the high scorer in the game, Lauren Jones had 13 and Gracelyn Ruda added 11 points to lead Holcomb to a 69-30 victory on the road Tuesday at Lakin.

The Longhorns jumped out to an early lead, scoring 22 points in the opening quarter, while the defense held the Broncs to only four points. Lakin tried to come back in the second with 20 points, pulling to a 39-24 halftime score.

Cold shooting in the second half doomed the Broncs, as they only scored six points over the final two quarters. Holcomb, on the other hand, knocked down 30 points over the final two periods.

Talyn Beltran led the scoring for the Broncs with 12.

Holcomb;22;17;23;7;—;69

Lakin;4;20;4;2;—;30

Holcomb boys 83, Lakin 78

Zephyn Mason buried 27 points, Jackson Stopped had 21, Braxton Sizemore added 16 and Kobe Hands chipped in 15 points to lead Holcomb to an 83-78 road win Tuesday against Lakin.

The Broncs jumped out to an early lead, 19-15, after the first quarter, but the Longhorns bounced back in the second with 24 points to take a 39-37 lead in to the locker room.

Holcomb kept the game just out of the Broncs’ reach in the second half, outscoring Lakin by one in the third and two points in the fourth in the victory.

Lakin’s Hunter Davis had 26 points in the game, while Sonnie Altman added 21 and Connor Hudson had 14 points.

Holcomb;15;24;20;24;—;83

Lakin;19;18;19;22;—;78

Scott City boys 51, Southwestern Heights 53

Sergio Chavez scored 20 points, 10 of those in the fourth quarter, to lead Southwestern Heights to a 53-51 victory over Scott City on Tuesday at Kismet.

Scott City opened the game on fire, scoring 21 points in the opening period. The Beavers’ defense took control in the second quarter, holding the Mustangs to five points in the quarter to take a 31-21 lead at halftime.

Southwestern Heights mounted its comeback in the third, holding Scott City to seven points in the quarter while tallying 15 points. The Mustangs sealed the win in the fourth, outscoring the Beavers by four points in the quarter for the win.

Hunter Yager scored 22 points, while Ronald Weathers added 10.

Scott City;21;10;7;13;—;51

Southwestern Heights;16;5;15;17;—;53

Deerfield boys 51, Pawnee Heights 54

Harrison vanMeter scored 21 points, Alec Carlson added 11 and Braden Colglazier had 10 as Pawnee Heights defeated Deerfield 54-51 on Tuesday at Rozel.

The Spartans jumped out to a lead early in the game, 15-9 after one quarter and 27-21 at the half. The Tigers, however, came back in the second half, outscoring Deerfield by nine to claim the win.

Manuel Mata had 25 points for the Spartans, while Joaquin Ortega added 10.

Deerfield;15;12;14;10;—;51

Pawnee Heights;9;12;18;15;—;54

Deerfield girls 8, Pawnee Heights 57

Jaden Calson had 25 points and Madison Polson was right behind her with 24 Tuesday as Pawnee Heights defeated Deerfield 57-8 at Rozel.

The Tiger defense held Deerfield scoreless in the first quarter, while its offense racked up 20 points. Pawnee Heights led throughout the game, holding the Spartans scoreless again in the fourth quarter.

Ingrid Gardea had five points for Deerfield and Thelma Woodring added three to round out the Spartans’ offense.

Deerfield;0;6;2;0;—;8

Pawnee Heights;20;18;9;10;—;57

Moscow girls 40, Satanta 57

Satanta’s Ava Howie scored 16 points to lead the Indians to a 57-40 win over Moscow on Tuesday at Satanta.

The Wildcats held their only lead of the game through the first quarter, 11-9. The Indians used a dominant second quarter of offense, 19-7, to take the lead going in to halftime 28-18. Satanta continued the pace in the second half to build the lead.

Yamilet Rojo and Paola Gomez each had 12 points in the game for the Wildcats.

Moscow;11;7;6;16;—;40

Satanta;9;19;13;16;—;57

Dodge City girls 51, Ulysses 23

Kisa Unruh scored a game-high 16 points to lead Dodge City to a 51-23 victory Tuesday at Ulysses.

The Red Demons led throughout the game, 34-7 at the half. Dodge City’s defensive pressure held the Tigers to fewer than 10 points in each of the quarters.

Jocelin Baeza and Halle Nagel each had nine points for Ulysses.

Dodge City;17;17;12;5;—;51

Ulysses;4;3;7;9;—;23

Dighton girls 42, Wichita County 29

Emily Wilms scored 14 points and Melanie Whipple added 12 as Dighton knocked off Wichita County 42-29 on Tuesday at Leoti.

The Hornets led throughout the game, while a stiff defense held the Indians to fewer than 10 points in the first half, 24-8 at halftime.

Wilms also had 12 rebounds in the game for Dighton, while teammate Jessi Whipple grabbed 10.

Amelia Koehn led the scoring for Wichita County with 12.

Dighton;14;10;10;8;—;42

Wichita Co.;6;2;14;7;—;29

Dighton boys 59, Wichita County 39

Kaden Bradstreet scored 24 points and Burke Shapland added 19 as the Dighton Hornets defeated Wichita County 59-39 on Tuesday at Leoti.

Dighton jumped out to an early lead, scoring 20 in the first quarter while holding the Indians to nine points, and continued the defensive pressure in the second quarter, taking a 30-16 advantage into halftime. The Hornets continued to outscore the Indians in the second half for the win.

Manuel Chavez scored 16 and Kade Rietzke chipped in 11 for Wichita County.

Dighton;20;10;14;15;—;59

Wichita Co.;9;7;11;12;—;39