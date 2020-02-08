Topeka High held off Junction City 60-51 at home to stay in the Centennial League race. And when it came time to celebrate the win, junior guard Jalen Smith knew just how to do it.

On a breakaway and leading 56-51 with 35 seconds remaining, Smith lobbed a soft runner off the backboard. A streaking King Sutton rose up to slam it home, punctuating the hard-fought win over the Blue Jays.

“I just saw him (trailing) as I went down,” Smith said. “We don’t practice it. But I know he’s athletic and he can jump. We needed some excitement to make our statement.”

Topeka High was celebrating at the end, but it was an uphill climb for much of the night. The Trojans trailed throughout the majority of the contest, and it took a feverish final five minutes to overcome a 50-47 deficit.

Sutton scored at the 4:50 mark to cut the lead to one. Then Da’Vonshai Harden provided a steal, drive and score to take the lead. Another Sutton bucket put the Trojans up 53-50 and Topeka High outscored the visitors 7-1 the rest of the way.

“It was our heart,” coach Eric King said. “Our kids didn’t want to lose, bottom line. We’re fighting for sub-state spots and still trying to hang around in the league.

“We turned up our man-to-man pressure, and things kind of went our way at the end. We started trapping, doing a little run-and-jump, and that kind of threw them.”

Topeka High rushed to a 7-0 advantage early, but Junction City kept its composure and quickly battled back to take an 11-10 lead to close the first period.

The Blue Jays pulled to a 22-16 lead behind Qua’vez Humphreys post-ups and drives to the glass. He scored 12 in the first half. But the Trojans fought back to trail just 24-22 at half.

A back-and-fourth third period was ended by a Sutton two-handed slam, which give the Trojans one of their few leads in the game 45-44.

In the crucial fourth period, Topeka High outscored Junction City 15-7.

Harden led the Trojans with 18 points, followed by 17 by Sutton. Smith added 10, in addition to the highlight-reel assist in the final moments.

The Trojans improved to 10-5, 6-3 in the Centennial League. The Blue Jays were riding a two-game win streak, having upset Washburn Rural 78-69 and beaten Hayden 45-39.

“They are tough,” King said. “Those guys are well-coached, they play hard together, and we were lucky to get away with a win at home. My hat goes off to those guys.”

Humphreys led the Blue Jays with 19 points. Howard Johnson added 13.

TOPEKA HIGH BOYS 60, JUNCTION CITY 51

Junction City;11;13;20;7;—;51

Topeka High 10;12;23;15;—;60

Junction City (6-7, 3-4) — Dixon 2 0-0 5, Tedder 2 0-0 5, Johnson 3 6-6 13, Humphreys 9 1-2 19, Battiste 0 1-2 1, Smith 3 1-4 8, Moret 0 0-0 0, George 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-14 51.

Topeka High (10-5, 6-3) — Smith 4 2-2 10, Harden 7 4-5 18, Sutton 6 5-6 17, Esquibel 3 1-3 7, Williams 2 3-4 8, Cooks 0 0-0 0, Jackson 0 0-0 0, James 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 15-20 60.

3-point goals — Junction City 4 (Dixon 1, Tedder 1, Johnson 1, Smith 1); Topeka High 1 (Williams 1). Total fouls — Junction City 17; Topeka High 18. Fouled out — none.