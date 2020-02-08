Garden City boys 46, Guymon, Okla., 35

A home homecoming game win is alway uplifting for a team and a school.

Luke Tolbert scored 12 of his game-high 13 points in the first half, and Caleb Wiese added 10 points to give Garden City High School that victory Friday over Guymon, Okla., 46-35.

The Buffaloes and Tigers bounced back and forth in the first quarter, ending with an 11-11 tie. From that point on in the game, Garden City began to slowly pull away, 24-18 at the half, using defensive pressure and forcing turnovers.

GCHS held Guymon’s offense to less than 10 points per quarter, from the second on through the rest of the game.

Garden City went 11-of-18 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Points from the line proved to be the Buffaloes only scoring in the final quarter.

Brett Fields led the scoring for the Tigers with 11 points and Mark Arledge chipped in 10.

Guymon 11-7-8-9 - 35

Garden City 11-13-11-11 - 46

The Buffaloes will be in action on Tuesday with a 7:45 p.m. game at Hugoton.

Garden City girls 50, Guymon, Okla., 52 OT

Yearly Ruiz had 13 points and Johanna Quintes added 11 at the Guymon, Okla., Tigers defeated Garden City 52-50 in overtime Friday at GCHS.

As the first quarter came to a close, it looked as though the Tigers were going to blow out the Buffaloes, as they led 16-4.

Garden City, however, had a different idea and had their best offensive quarter in the game. The Buffaloes scored 22 points in the quarter, including four three-pointers, while holding Guymon to 11 points. That drew GCHS to within one going into the locker room for the half, 27-26.

The third quarter proved less productive offensively for Garden City, scoring 14 points, but was still enough to take the lead at the end of the third, 40-37. Both teams finished the fourth at 46-46 to send the game to overtime.

In the overtime period, neither team could hit many shots. Garden City hit only one field goal and two free throws. Guymon, on the other hand, hit two field goals and two free throws for the win.

Guymon 16-11-10-9-6 - 52

Garden City 4-22-14-6-4 - 50

Garden City will be back in action on Tuesday with a 6 p.m. game at Hugoton.

Holcomb girls 40, Goodland 57

Taisha Weeter scored 23 points to lead all scorers, Talao Weeter had 13 and Emma Lehman added 11 as Goodland defeated Holcomb 57-40 in a Great Western Athletic Conference game Friday at Goodland.

The Cowboys led throughout the game, taking a 23-23 lead into halftime. A third quarter with only a single field goal and a single free throw doomed a comeback by the Longhorns, being outscored 21-3 in the quarter. Holcomb tried to comeback in the fourth, outscoring the Cowboys 19-13, but ran out of clock.

Madi Ruda led the scoring for the Longhorns with 14 points.

Holcomb 7-11-3-19 - 40

Goodland 11-12-21-13 - 57

Holcomb will head to Lakin on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. game.

Holcomb boys 60, Goodland 55

Jackson Stopped poured in 28 points, 20 of those in the first half, and Kobe Hands added 15 as the Holcomb Longhorns defeated Goodland 60-55 Friday on the road for a GWAC win.

Holcomb led throughout the game, offensively exploding for 28 points in the first quarter while holding the Cowboys to eight points. Of the 28, 18 of those points came off three-pointers.

Henry Cale led the scoring for the Cowboys with 16, as Brennan Brumbaugh added 14 points.

Holcomb 28-13-7-12 - 60

Goodland 8-14-14-19 - 55

Holcomb will be on the road Tuesday with an 8 p.m. game at Lakin.

Dighton boys 58, Ingalls 43

Kaden Bradstreet scored more than half his team’s points with 36 and Blaine Whipple added 10 to lead Dighton to a 58-43 home win Friday over Ingalls.

The teams played fairly evenly through the first quarter with Dighton taking a 10-9 lead. The Hornets began spreading the point difference in the second, outscoring the Bulldogs 18-7 to take a 28-16 lead in to halftime.

Ingalls outscored Dighton in the second half 32-30, but the lack of offense in the first half came back to haunt the Bulldogs.

Timothy Gillum led the scoring for Ingalls with 23 points.

Ingalls 9-7-15-17 - 48

Dighton 10-18-14-16 - 58

Ingalls girls 54, Dighton 32

Regan Ast had 23 points, including six three-pointers, to lead all scorers and Alexa Lightner added 17 Friday as Ingalls defeated Dighton 54-32 at Dighton.

The Bulldogs’ defense held the Hornets to eight points or less in three of the quarters of the game.

Melanie Whipple had nine points to lead the Hornets.

Ingalls 12-24-14-7 - 54

Dighton 6-14-4-8 - 32

South Gray boys 67, Pawnee Heights 36

Ethan Salmans led all scorers with 18 points, Carter Riley had 14 and Aaron Skidmore chipped in 12 to help the South Gray Rebels to a 67-36 road win over Pawnee Heights Friday at Rozel.

The Rebels jumped out to an early lead, 22-8 after the first quarter, and never looked back, leading throughout the game.

Harrison VanMeter led the scoring for Pawnee Heights with 14.

South Gray 22-11-16-17 - 67

Pawnee Hgts. 8-13-9-6 -36

South Gray girls 54, Pawnee Heights 17

Sarah Tarn had 14 points and Christy Wiebe added 10 to lead South Gray to a 54-17 victory over Pawnee Heights Friday at Rozel.

The Rebels led throughout the game, 24-9 at the half, extending their lead through the game. South Gray’s defense held Pawnee Heights to five points or less in each of the quarters of the game.

Jaden Carlson led he scoring for Pawnee Heights with 11.

South Gray 6-18-16-14 - 54

Pawnee Hgts. 5-4-5-3 - 17

Cimarron girls 67, Meade 43

Cimarron girls knocked off Hi-Plains League rival Meade Friday 67-43 on the road.

Emily Acton had 17 points, McKayla Miller added 14, Jacee Wilson had 12 and Clara Bartlett chipped in 11 points toward the Bluejays victory.

The Bluejays held a narrow lead after the first quarter, 13-11, but continued to extend the lead throughout the game.

Kylin Rudzik had 11 points for the Buffaloes and Kyra Shewey added 10.

Cimarron 13-17-17-19 - 67

Meade 11-10-14-8 - 43

Satanta girls 28, Kiowa County 60

Sabrina Thomas lead all scorers with 15 points and Kellie Rhodes added 14 to help lead Kiowa County to a road win Friday night 60-28 at Satanta.

Kiowa County jumped out to an early lead, 20-5 after the first quarter, and continued to extend the lead throughout the game.

Ava Howie and Ella Burrows each scored 10 points for the Indians.

Kiowa Co. 20-13-21-6 - 60

Satanta 5-4-11-8 - 28

Satanta boys 42, Kiowa County 56

Kiowa County traveled to Satanta Friday and picked up a 56-42 road win.

Kiowa County led throughout the game, 25-20 at halftime, then extended the lead in the second half.

Jaylon Essix lead the scoring for Satanta with 10 points. Eight of the 13 players on the Indians' varsity roster scored points in the game.

Kiowa Co. 11-14-15-16 -56

Satanta 9-11-12-10 -42

Sublette boys 56, Wichita County 65

Kayden Rietske led all scorers with 20 points, Manuel Chavez had 17, and Gabe Hernandez added 12 as Wichita County knocked off Sublette Friday 65-56 at Sublette.

Sublette led through the first half, 27-26 at halftime. The Indians took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring the Larks 23-12 to have a 10-point advantage going into the fourth, 49-39. Sublette mounted a comeback in the fourth, winning the quarter 17-16, but it wasn’t enough.

Carson Thornton led the scoring for the Larks with 17 points. Ace Martinez and Tristan Friesen each had 13 for Sublette and Dylan Watson added 11.

Wichita Co. 16-10-23-16 - 65

Sublette 18-9-12-17 - 56