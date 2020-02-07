Dighton High School’s basketball squads traveled to St. Francis on Thursday for a pair of games rescheduled because of weather.

Dighton boys 43, St. Francis 42

In the boys game, Kaden Bradstreet scored 20 points and Blaine Whipple added 13 to help lead the Hornets to a fourth-quarter comeback win over St. Francis, 43-42.

Dighton only managed four points in the first quarter, while St. Francis scored 13. The scoring deficit continued for the Hornets in the second, heading into halftime down 26-18.

The second half proved to be the comeback period for Dighton, outscoring St. Francis 10-6 in the third and 15-10 in the fourth for the victory. The Hornets also hit four-of-seven free throws in the fourth toward the win.

Dighton;4;14;10;15;1;43

St. Francis;13;13;6;10;—;42

St. Francis 50, Dighton girls 41

On the girls side, Hannah Zimbal scored 16 points to led all scorers and help St. Francis to a 50-41 win over Dighton.

St. Francis led throughout the game, 11-6 after one quarter, and 22-17 at the half. Dighton could not make up the first-quarter difference in the game.

Traci Cramer scored 15 points to lead the Hornets. Jessi Whipple and Allie vonLeonard each had 10 points in the loss.

Dighton;6;11;12;12;—;41

St. Francis;11;11;15;13;—;50