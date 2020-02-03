The Garden City High School boys swimming team traveled to Wichita on Saturday for the Wichita Invite with only six swimmers making the trip.

“We only took six swimmers to the meet for a number of reasons ranging from illness to family vacations,” GCHS head coach Brian Watkins said. “This was a prelim-final format so a lot of swimmers had the opportunity to swim their events twice, which helped us post so many good times in one day.”

Connor Cupp was the leader of the day for the Buffaloes, as he had eight swims in the format, with six being 6A state qualifying times and the other two being 6A state consideration times.

Cupp finished sixth in the finals of the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55:43. His preliminary time was 55:45. Both were state qualifying times. The Buffalo finished sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a state qualifying time of 1:05.14. His preliminary time of 1:06.32 is good enough for a state consideration time.

Garden City’s 200-yard medley relay team of Kobe Otero, Jeremiah Bunce, Cupp and Esai Morales finished in sixth also, with a time of 1:46.24. They had a preliminary time of 1:47.21. Both times are 6A state qualifying times.

The Buffaloes’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of Bunce, Cupp, Joel Contrarez and Devin Chappel claimed a 6A state qualifying time, finishing in sixth place, at 1:36.39.

In the 100-yard backstroke, Otero finished in fifth place with a time of 58.28 and claimed a 6A state qualifying time with the finals swim. He also grabbed a state qualifying time in his preliminary swim at 59.49.

The team has been facing adversity at home trying to practice at the Garden City Family YMCA, with a broken pool heater. The USA swimming and NFHS guidelines recommend that swimmers never practice in water under 78 degrees Watkins said. Watkins said the pool temperature was 75 on Jan. 20 and kept dropping to below 70 degrees and didn’t rise to a safe level until Jan. 30.

“On the calendar, this is nine school days without training, with the weekend, it was 13 days,” Watkins said. “On the 12th day without good quality training, we bused our boys to Lakin to get a practice in. This was undesirable because the Lakin pool is set up for a therapy-type setting for the older citizens in their community. It’s not intended to be a competitive facility.”

Watkins, a certified aquatics facility operator, said the team did practice through the broken pool stint but took major precautions by not allowing athletes to be in the water longer than 1-2 minutes at a time to prevent hypothermia symptoms, such as discolored skin or shivering.

‘We had a lot of 15-30 second sprints with 2-4 minute warmup periods,” Watkins said. “We had to cut practice to an hour most days because even out of the pool, the deck feels really cold to the swimmer.”

Garden City had several 6A state consideration times from the meet.

Chappel claimed two consideration times in the 200-yard freestyle, with a time of 1:57.11 in the finals and a 1:57.50 in the prelims. He also claimed two consideration times in the 500-yard freestyle, 5:32.68 in the prelims and 5:27.13 in the finals.

Morales finished 11th in the 100-yard backstroke finals with a 1:01.07, but it was good enough for a state consideration time. He also claimed a stat consideration time in the prelims with a swim of 1:01.14. The Buffalo also got state consideration times with his performance in the 50-yard freestyle, with a 23.72 in the finals for seventh place and a 23:94 in the prelims.

Bunce finished ninth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.52 in the final and in the preliminaries he swam a 53:06. Both times were fast enough for state consideration times.

Otero claimed a pair of state consideration times in the 200-yard IM with a 2:11.31 in the finals for eighth place and a 2:12.95 in the prelims.

“I really can’t be more proud as a coach to watch these swimmers come in day after day, overlooking poor conditions, to just go out there and compete in the sport they love no matter what,” Watkins said. “They have now qualified in seven of the 11 events to swim at state, and the four events we are missing have some really promising prospects to reach.”

Garden City will be in action next on Saturday when the team travels to compete at Manhattan.