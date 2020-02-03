Several area high school basketball teams finished up mid-season tournament play on Saturday at various locations around the state.

Manhattan 61, Ulysses girls 35



Aloera Osterman scored 19 points to help the Manhattan Indians to a 61-35 victory over Ulysses for seventh place in the Mid-America Classic tournament at McPherson Saturday.

The Indians led throughout the game, 30-17 at halftime, on their way to a win. Manhattan hit 10 of 11 at the free-throw line in the game. The Tigers hit 6 of 14 in the game from the line.

Hayden Riley led the scoring for the Tigers with 13 points.

Ulysses 6-11-9-9 - 35

Manhattan 17-13-17-14 - 61

Spearville 56, South Gray girls 32

The South Gray and Spearville girls’ basketball teams squared off in the championship Saturday of the Southern Plains-Iroquois Activities Association tournament.

Elaine Hartman scored 22 points and Addia Nav added 10 to lead the Spearville Lancers to a 56-32 victory.

The Larks used a smothering defense in the first quarter to hold the Rebels scoreless in the first quarter, while posting 14 points on the scoreboard. Spearville scored a balanced 14 points each quarter, while South Gray could only manage one quarter scoring over 10 points.

Megan Tarn led the scoring for the Rebels with 11 points.

South Gray 0-7-15-10 - 32

Spearville 14-14-14-14 - 56

South Gray boys 68, South Central 48

Brent Penner scored 19 points, Brady Deges had 15, Aaron Skidmore added 12 and Carter Riley chipped in 10 to lead the South Gray Rebels to a 68-48 victory over South Central for third place in the Southern Plains-Iroquois Activities Association tournament.

The Rebels led throughout the game, scoring 23 points in the second quarter, while holding South Central to less than 10 points for each of the first two quarters, taking a 39-16 led in to the half.

Chayde Snyder and Landon Uhl each had 10 points for South Central.

South Central 9-7-22-10 - 48

South Gray 16-23-15-14 - 68

In other SPIAA tournament action, Ingalls boys defeated Satanta 39-36 in a consolation, round-robin game.