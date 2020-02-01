The Rocky Welton Wrestling Invitational is in its 62nd year, with more talent and level of competition on the mats in the 42 teams. To that extent, this is the first year only one southwest Kanas wrestler had reached the championship match to go for the title.

Dodge City’s Damian Mendez went 4-0 on Friday to each Saturday night’s finals in the 113-pound division.

Garden City High School’s Josh Janas is the top wrestler for the Buffaloes in the tournament. Janas reached the semifinals in the 152-pound class, but Goddard’s Jace Fisher defeated him by a 7-6 decision. The Buffalo was going for third place Saturday night.

Scott City’s Kaden Wren also reached the semifinals, wrestling Vance Vombaur of Windsor, Colo., in the 138-pound class. Wren lost a major decision 13-2 and was going for third place Saturday.

Ulysses’ Ayston Perez reached a semifinal match on Friday, but dropped a 3-2 decision to Pueblo East’s Andy Garcia and was going for third place on Saturday night.

In 106-pound action on he first day, Ulysses’ Quentin Pauda reached the quarterfinals but lost a 4-2 decision to John Kenney of Windsor, Colo.

Garden City’s Silas Pineda reached the quarterfinals but lost by fall to Goddard’s Jason Henschel.

The Buffaloes’ Erick Dominguez dropped a 11-6 decision to Olathe South’s Dallas Koelzier in a 138-pound quarterfinal matchup.

GCHS’ Alex Rodriguez came up short in a 182-pound quarterfinal match in an 8-2 decision to Randall’s Kale Farrington.

Scott City’s Gabriel Bowers, wrestling at 285-pound, was defeated by Pueblo East’s Andy Garcia by fall in a quarterfinal match.

Team results after the first day, Goddard was in the lead with 184.5 points. Dodge City was eighth with 78.0 points; Garden City was 18th with 48.5 points; Scott City had 42.5 points for 21st place; and Ulysses was in 23rd with 39.0 points.

Consolation bracket matches were held on Saturday with the championships, third-fourth places and fifth-sixth places matches occurring in the evening, after the Telegram’s press deadline.