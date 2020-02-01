While some area high schools are completing mid-season tournament play this weekend, others have returned to their regular season game schedules.

Wichita Northwest 56, Ulysses girls 30

Isis Sanders scored 21 points and Daysha Ongunbiyi added 14 to lead Wichita Northwest to a 56-30 victory over the Ulysses girls Friday in a consolation bracket game of the Mid-America Classic at McPherson.

The Grizzlies led throughout the game, holding the Tigers to a single point in the first quarter, and having a 26-15 lead at halftime.

Hayden Riley lead the scoring for Ulysses with eight points.

Ulysses 1-14-9-6 - 30

Wichita NW 19-7-19-11 - 56

Kiowa County boys 69, South Gray 59

Cooper Zenger had 27 points to lead all scorers and Brandon Boyles had 19 to lead Kiowa County to a 69-59 win over South Gray Friday in the Southern Plains-Iroquois Activities Association league tournament to advance to Saturday’s finals.

The game went back-and-forth through the first half, ending in a 28-28 halftime score, but Kiowa County had a 21-point fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Aaron Skidmore led the scoring for the Rebels with 25 points.

South Gray 14-14-16-15 - 59

Kiowa Co. 17-11-20-21 - 69

Lakin boys 63, Scott City 52

Hunter Davis led all scorers with 29 points and Sonnie Altman added 14 as Lakin defeated Scott City, 63-52, Friday at Lakin.

The Broncs lead throughout the game, 27-16 at halftime. The Beavers tried to make a comeback in the fourth quarter, outscoring Lakin 28-24, but ran out of time.

Parker Gooden scored 11 points to lead the scoring for Scott City.

Scott City 7-9-8-28 - 52

Lakin 13-14-12-24 - 63

Syracuse boys 49, Stanton County 46

Kyler Keller scored 19 points to lead all scorers, including four three-pointers, and help the Syracuse Bulldogs to a 49-46 win over Stanton County Friday at Syracuse in a Hi-Plains League matchup.

The Bulldogs used a stifling defense in the first quarter to take the early lead 20-8, and led at halftime, 26-16.

The Trojans launched a comeback in the third, pulling within three, 35-32, going in to the fourth. Both teams were even in the fourth, scoring 14 points each.

Stanton County’s Devin Dawson had 14 points in the game while Gio Callejas added 10 for the Trojans.

Stanton County 8-8-16-14 - 46

Syracuse 20-6-9-14 - 49

Syracuse girls 20, Stanton County 35

Jordyn Tucker had eight points to lead Stanton County to a 35-20 victory at Syracuse Friday. Eight Trojans scored to the game to help toward the win.

Stanton County led throughout the game, 25-17 at the half. Defensive pressure by the Trojans shut down the Bulldogs offense in the second half, allowing only a free throw in the third and two free throws in the fourth.

Kate Riley led the scoring for Syracuse with seven points.

Stanton County 9-8-1-2 - 20

Syracuse 11-14-8-2 - 35

Meade boys 61, Sublette 29

Grant Gillum and Vance Shewey each scored 17 points to lead the Meade Buffaloes to a 61-29 home victory over Sublette Friday in a Hi-Plains League game.

The Buffaloes used a strong offensive first half to defeat the Larks. Meade scored 23 points in the first quarter and 19 in the second to take a 42-14 lead into halftime.

Carson Thornton led the scoring for the Larks with seven points.

Sublette 8-6-11-4 - 29

Meade 23-19-15-4 - 61

Wichita County boys 69, Southwestern Heights 64

Kayden Rietzke and Manuel Chavez had 18 points each, Hendrix Lay added 13 and Gabe Hernandez chipped in 11 as Wichita County defeated Southwestern Heights 69-64 Friday at Kismet.

The Mustangs jumped out to an early lead after one quarter, 20-13, but the Indians bounced back with a 22-12 second quarter to take the lead at halftime, 35-32. Southwestern Heights mounted a comeback in the fourth but it wasn’t enough.

Bryant Olivera led the scoring for the Mustangs with 17 points, as Hector Mercado and Sergio Chavez each had 11 and Gabriel Arellano added 10.

Wichita Co 13-22-15-19 - 69

Southwestern Heights 20-12-10-22 - 64

Scott City girls 64, Lakin 27

Emily Weathers had a game-high 19 points and Lyndi Rumford led Scott City to a 64-27 road win Friday at Lakin.

The Beavers led through the game, jumping out to a 20-10 lead after the first quarter and 33-13 at the half.

Jaya Esquibel led the scoring for the Broncs with 16 points.

Scott City 20-13-20-11 - 64

Lakin 10-3-12-2 - 27

Dighton girls 61, Greeley County 57

Traci Cramer scored 21 points, including four three-pointers, and Makenzie Dons added 10 to lead the Dighton Hornets to a home win over Greeley County, 61-57.

The Hornets led throughout the game, 17-13 after one and 32-23 at the half. The Jackrabbits pulled to within five going into the fourth quarter, 45-40, but could not keep Dighton from scoring in the fourth to get the point separation.

The Jackrabbits’ Lauren Crotinger led the team’s scoring with 17. Mattie Brandl had 11 points while Kamryn Youmans and Myla Reynolds each had 10.

Greeley Co. 13-10-17-17 - 57

Dighton 17-15-13-16 - 61