Silas Pineda won the 120-pound division title to help lead Garden City High School to a fourth-place team finish, while Ulysses High School’s Ayston Perez claimed the 285-pound championship to lead the Tigers to an eighth-place team finish Saturday during the Bob Kuhn Prairie Classic at Hays High School.

Pineda, who finished 4-0 for the tournament, defeated Great Bend’s Wyatt Weber in the championship by a 1-0 decision.

Perez, who also finished the tournament at 4-0, defeated Ellsworth’s Tyler Walford by fall for the victory.

Garden City had three other wrestlers and Ulysses had one other competitor reach the championship match, but they fell short and finished second.

The Buffaloes’ Jacob Holt faced Great Bend’s George Weber in the 138-pound championship, coming up short in a sudden victory overtime period 4-2. Holt finished with a 3-1 record.

Garden City's Josh Janas lost by fall to Haysville-Campus’ Nathan Bowen in the title match for the 152-pound division. Janas finished 3-1.

Garden City’s Alexavier Rodriguez dropped a 9-7 decision to Kapaun Mt. Carmel’s Nathan Fury in the 170-pound championship. Rodriguez went 3-1.

Ulysses’ Quentin Pauda, who went 3-1, faced off with Kapaun Mt. Carmel’s Bubba Wright in the 106-pound championship. Wright claimed the title in a sudden victory overtime period, 4-2.

Other top-six finishers for the two schools included:

• Garden City’s Ryan Heiman, who dropped the third-place match in the 126-pound division to Salina Central’s Slade Adam by fall to finish in fourth place. Heiman completed his tournament matches with 3-2 record.

• The Buffaloes’ Sebastian Rodriguez won by fall over Russell’s Jacob Windholz for fifth place in the tournament at the 132-pound class. Rodriguez went 3-2.

• The Tigers’ Jace Garrison claimed fifth place in the 220-pound division with a win by fall over Ellsworth’s Brendan Tripp. Garrison finished the tournament at 3-1.

• GCHS’ Erick Dominguez finished the day in sixth place in the 145-pound division, dropping the fifth-place match to Larned’s Samajay Alboyd in a sudden victory overtime period, 6-4. Dominguez went 2-2 in the tournament.

Other competitors for Garden City, and their record for the tournament:

106 — Gael Terrazas, 0-2.

113 — Alex Hands, 1-2.

160 — Jared Arellano, 2-2.

182 — Alan Chairez, 1-2.

195 — Ryan Wessels, 1-2.

220 — Isaiah Barnett, 1-2.

Other competitors for Ulysses, and their record for the tournament:

113 — Kobe Chavez, 1-2.

120 — Jonathan Lara, 2-2.

132 — Drake Anguiano, 0-2.

138 — Jagger Reese, 0-2.

152 — Roman Garcia, 1-2.

160 — Nakia Holmes, 1-2.

170 — Justin Degollado, 1-1

195 — Alex Corpus, 1-2.

Hugoton High School also had a pair of competitors at the tournament. Their records:

138 — Adam Mendoza, 2-2.

152 — Michael Mendoza, 2-1.

285 — Gerardo Rubio, 2-2.

Garden City and the area teams will be back in action Friday and Saturday at Garden City High School for the annual Rocky Welton Memorial Invitational.