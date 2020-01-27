The Garden City High School 400-yard freestyle relay team of Jeremiah Bunce, Devin Chappel, Connor Cupp and Kobe Otero finished in fourth place Saturday, the top placing for the boys’ swimming team, to lead the Buffaloes to a seventh-place team finish at Wichita Heights.

The relay squad also cut four seconds off their best time in the event and earned a 6A state qualifying time at 1:49.84.

“Swimming in a field of 23 teams was a bit of an eye-opener for our team, after winning five of our first six meets," GCHS coach Brian Watkins said. “We kind of knew where we stood against these teams going in, but reality can hit hard when you are riding high off some really good team results.”

The Buffaloes' other relay teams also finished in the top 10 at the meet.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Bunce, Chappel, Esai Morales and Joel Contrarez finished in fifth place with a 6A state consideration time of 1:37.59.

The 200-yard medley relay squad of Otero, Lane Durst, Cupp and Morales finished in seventh place with a time of 1:49.84. The time was fast enough to be a 6A state qualifying time.

“This week was rough in practice as the brand new heater broke in the pool we swam in and we were swimming in 73-degree water all week,” Watkins said. “That made for some really bad swimming conditions and grumpy swimmers.”

Individual event top-10 finishers for Garden City on Saturday included:

• Otero swam the 200-yard backstroke in 59.68 for seventh place and a 6A state qualifying time.

• Cupp placed in third in the 100-yard butterfly with a 6A state qualifying time of 56.56. He also finished in sixth place with a time of 1:06.51 in the 100-yard breaststroke for a 6A state consideration time.

• Bunce had a 6A state consideration time of 23.92 in the 50-yard freestyle to finish in ninth place. He also finished in eighth place in the 100-yard freestyle, with a 6A state consideration time of 52.35.

“We finished in seventh place out of 23 teams, which is still a major improvement from last year when we placed 12th,” Watkins said. “The competition was awesome ... and was the strongest we have ever faced as a team since we started the program.”

Garden City will be back in Wichita this week for the Wichita Invite and the Wichita Northwest Invite.