Several area high school basketball teams participated in tournaments last week around Kansas, with more schools playing in tournaments this week.

Elkhart girls 51, Syracuse 50

One last chance.

Jenni Forbes took a step back behind the 3-point line and received a pass as the clock wound down Saturday. Forbes squared herself and took the shot from the left side of the top of the key. As the buzzer sounded, the ball swished through the net to give Elkhart a 51-50 victory over Syracuse in the girls championship game of the Hi-Plains League tournament at Garden City Community College’s Perryman Athletic Complex.

The Wildcats led through most of the game, 27-25 at halftime, but the lead changed hands off and on throughout the game. Syracuse stayed in the game from the free-throw line, hitting 21 of 29 from the charity stripe, including 8 of 10 in the fourth quarter.

Forbes, who led all scorers, had 19 points in the game for Elkhart. Maycee Eagan added 12.

Areia Bustillos led the scoring for the Bulldogs with 18 while Kate Riley had 16 points.

Elkhart 15-12-14-10 - 51

Syracuse 12-13-11-14 - 50

Lakin boys 71, Meade 55

Servando Gonzalez scored 18 points, Hunter Davis 14, Jace Bachman 12 and Dominick Daniels 11 to help Lakin defeat Meade 71-55 on Saturday to claim the championship title of the Hi-Plains League tournament at Garden City Community College’s Perryman Athletic Complex.

As the first quarter came to a close, it looked as though it might be a back-and-forth scoring battle throughout the game with the score tied at 15.

But that changed in the second quarter as the Broncs began to slowly pull away — whether it was points off of a turnover or making a defensive stop. At halftime, Lakin was up 35-28.

The third quarter proved to be the most productive offensively for the Broncs as they outscored the Buffaloes 22-14.

Grant Gillum scored 18 points for Meade. Vance Shewey had 15 points and Andrew Marin added 12.

Lakin 15-20-22-14 - 71

Meade 15-13-14-13 - 55

Blue Valley West 68, Garden City boys 39

O. Admar Stanley had 16 points and Spencer Bain added 12 to lead Blue Valley West to a third-place finish over Garden City on Saturday in the Valley Center January Jam tournament.

Garden City faced cold shooting in the first half, only scoring nine points in the first quarter and six in the second, to head to the locker room at halftime down 38-15.

The Buffaloes had their most productive quarter of the game in the third, scoring 18 points, but went cold again in the fourth, only scoring six points.

Azavier Williams, who led all scorers, tallied 23 points in the game for Garden City.

Garden City shot 14 of 38 from the field for 36.8% while blue Valley West hit 27 of 52 shots for 51.9%.

The Buffaloes will return to the court for an 8 p.m. game Tuesday against Ulysses at GCHS.

Garden City 9-6-18-6 - 39

Blue Valley West 19-19-25-5 - 68

Hesston 61, Holcomb boys 50

Cason Richardson led all scorers with 30 points and led Hesston to the championship title over Holcomb 61-50 Saturday in the Hillsboro Trojan Classic tournament.

Both teams started cold in the first, ending with an 8-8 tie going into the second quarter. Hesston took a 28-24 advantage at halftime.

The lead changed six times through the game, with the score being tied five times.

The Longhorns were out-rebounded in the game, 33-18.

Zephyn Mason led the scoring for Holcomb with 17 points as Cooper Autry added 13 for the Longhorns.

Holcomb 8-16-11-15 - 50

Hesston 8-20-13-20 - 61

Hesston 59, Holcomb girls 28

Elise Kaiser had 21 points to lead all scorers and Alex Martin added 12 as Hesston defeated Holcomb 59-28 on Saturday for third place in the Hillsboro Trojan Classic tournament.

Cold shooting prevailed through the game for Holcomb, as the Longhorns were held under 10 points in each of the quarters. Holcomb shot 23.8% from the field while Hesston tallied 51.2%.

Lauren Jones led the scoring for the Longhorns with 11 points as Teryn Teeter added 10.

Holcomb 6-9-7-6 - 28

Hesston 17-13-15-14 - 59

Cimarron girls 61, Stanton County 54

Cimarron’s Emily Acton had 16 points to lead all scorers, Jacee Wilson added 14 and McKayla Miller chipped in 13 as the Bluejays defeated Stanton County 61-54 Saturday to claim third place in the Hi-Plains League tournament at Garden City Community College’s Perryman Athletic Complex.

The Trojans took the lead early, leading 16-14 after the first quarter, but Cimarron tied the game by halftime at 32-32.

The Bluejays defense came in to play in the third quarter, holding Stanton County to 10 points, while the Cimarron offense scored 18, proving to be the difference in the game. The Trojans outscored the Bluejays by one in the fourth.

Joran Tucker was the top scorer for Stanton County with 12 points.

Cimarron 14-18-18-11 - 61

Stanton County 16-16-10-12 - 54

Syracuse boys 62, Cimarron 53

Austin Plunkett scored 19 points, Luke Finlay had 18 and Kyler Keller added 10 as the Syracuse Bulldogs defeated Cimarron 62-53 Saturday to capture third place in the Hi-Plans League tournament at Garden City Community College’s Perryman Athletic Complex.

The game was fairly even throughout, Syracuse holding a three-point advantage at halftime, 26-23.

The difference in the game came in the fourth quarter, as the Bulldogs outscored the Bluejays 18-12. Syracuse went 14 of 14 at the free-throw line in the fourth to seal the win.

Syracuse 13-13-18-18 - 62

Cimarron 11-12-18-12 - 53

Dighton girls 57, Quinter 43

Traci Cramer led all scorers with 19 points and Emily Wilms added 15 as Dighton defeated Quinter for third place Saturday in the Northwest Kansas League tournament held at Dighton.

Quinter led through the first half, taking a 25-17 lead in to the locker room.

The Hornets used a swarming defense to hold Quinter to four points in the third quarter, while the Dighton offense had its best quarter scoring 23 points. With a one point lead going in to the fourth, Dighton outscored Quinter 17-14 in the final quarter. The Hornets also hit 9 of 14 free throws in the fourth for the win.

Dighton 7-10-23-17 - 57

Quinter 13-12-4-14 - 43

Lakin girls 45, Meade 36

Lakin’s Jaya Esquibel scored 15 points, Talyn Beltran 14 and Tiana Gonzalez 10 as the Broncs defeated the Meade Buffaloes 45-36 on Saturday for fifth place in the Hi-Plains League tournament held at Garden City Community College’s Perryman Athletic Complex.

The Broncs led throughout the game, with a 19-12 advantage at halftime and 32-25 lead after three quarters.

Shelby Christensen was the leading scorer for Meade with 11 points.

Lakin 10-9-13-13 - 45

Meade 7-5-13-11 - 36

Stanton County 52, Sublette boys 46

Devin Dawson had 15 points, Jareth Carrasco added 13 and Gio Callejas chipped in 11 as Stanton County defeated Sublette 52-46 for seventh place Saturday in the Hi-Plains League tournament at Garden City Community College’s Perryman Athletic Complex.

The Trojans led throughout the game, using a stiff defense in the first quarter to hold Sublette to five points. The Larks tried to make a comeback in the fourth quarter, outscoring Stanton County 16-13, but ran out of time on the clock.

Tristan Friesen had nine points to lead the Larks' offense.

Stanton County 16-13-10-13 - 52

Sublette 5-11-14-16 - 46

Spearville boys 56, Ingalls 49

Carson Rich led all scorers with 20 points and Joshua Cox added 14 as Spearville defeated Ingalls 56-49 in an opening-round game of the Southern Plains-Iroquois Activities Association tournament Saturday.

The Lancers held the lead throughout the game, up by one after the first, 11-10, then 23-21 at halftime.

The tight score was changed in the fourth as Spearville extended its lead, outscoring the Bulldogs 19-14.

Timothy Gillen had 14 points and Tate Davis 11 in the game for Ingalls.

Spearville 11-12-14-19 - 56

Ingalls 10-11-14-14 - 49

Bucklin boys 50, Satanta 37

Cabin Green scored 17 points and Scott Price 14 as Bucklin defeated Satanta on Saturday in an opening-round game of the Southern Plains-Iroquois Activities Association tournament.

Bucklin’s defense held the Indians to under 10 points for each of the first three quarters, leading 33-19 after three.

Angel Manriquez was the leading scorer for Satanta with 11, while Christian Ramirez added 10 points.

Bucklin 12-12-9-17 - 50

Satanta 8-7-4-18 - 37