The Hi-Plains League held the opening round of boys action on Tuesday at Lakin in the annual league basketball tournament. The tournament will switch locations on Thursday with semifinals and finals being held at Garden City Community College’s Perryman Athletic Complex.

The girls’ semifinals will be held Thursday, the boys’ on Friday and championships on Saturday.

Lakin 84, Sublette 53

Jace Bachman lit up the scoreboard and led all scorers with 30 points, hitting 10-of-10 three-pointers, Sonnie Altman added 19 points and Hunter Davis chipped in 11 to help Lakin defeated Sublette, 84-53, Tuesday at Lakin.

Bachman set a tournament record with 3-pointers in his game performance.

The Broncs never trailed in the game, leading 26-12 after one quarter and 56-28 at the half with a 30-point second quarter. Lakin outscored the Larks 28-25 in the second half for the victory.

Ace Martinez led the Sublette offense with 14 points while Tristan Friesen added 13 points.

Sublette;12;16;10;15;—;53

Lakin;26;30;15;13;—;84

Cimarron 49, Stanton County 34

RJ Thomas hit 16 points and Payton Marshall added 11 to lead Cimarron past Stanton County on Tuesday, 49-34, at Lakin.

Both teams started the game cold, with the Bluejays leading 7-6 after the first quarter. Cimarron increased its scoring in the second to take a 20-13 lead in to the locker room at halftime. The Trojans made a run in the third quarter to be down by four going into the fourth, 30-26. Cimarron waited until the fourth to have its best quarter of the game and seal the win, outscoring Stanton County 19-8.

Cimarron;7;13;10;19;—;49

Stanton County;6;7;13;8;—;34

Syracuse 42, Southwestern Heights 41

Kyler Keller had 12 points and Luke Finlay added 10 to lead Syracuse to a 42-41 win over Southwestern Heights on Tuesday at Lakin.

The Bulldogs led throughout the game, with the second quarter being the difference. Syracuse outscored the Mustangs 15-8 in the quarter. The Mustangs mounted a comeback in the third, outscoring the Bulldogs 12-5, but the second quarter performance came back to haunt them at the end of regulation.

Bryant Olivera led the scoring for the Mustangs with 11 points.

Syracuse;10;15;5;12;—;42

Southwestern Heights;8;8;12;13;—;41

Meade 70, Elkhart 49

Andrew Martin had 18 points, Grant Gillum 16, Preston Woodruff had 14 points and Vance Shewey added 11 to pace Meade to a 70-49 victory over Elkhart Tuesday at Lakin.

The Buffaloes led throughout the game, extending their lead in the second with a 21-10 quarter and in the third 22-9, to be up 62-35 going into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats’ Jaxon Hastings led all scorers in the game, finding the basket for 26 points.

Meade;19;21;22;8;—;70

Elkhart;16;10;9;14;—;49