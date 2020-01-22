It’s tournament week for many southwest Kansas basketball teams, playing in various mid-season tournaments around Kansas. Several of the tournaments began on Tuesday, while others will begin on Thursday. Other teams will see tournament action next week.

HILLSBORO TROJAN CLASSIC

Holcomb girls 41, Eureka 30

Madi Ruda led all scorers with 12 points and Paige Jones added 11 to help Holcomb girls win their opening-round game against Eureka 41-30 on Tuesday at Tabor College in Hillsboro.

The lead changed only once in the first quarter as the Longhorns took control mid-way through the first, leading after one quarter 12-7, then 22-14 at half. HHS lead by as many as 13 in the third quarter.

Emily Escareno led the scoring for Eureka with 10 points.

“Basketball is a game of adjustments, and our team made several to get the first-round win,” HHS coach Andrea Ardery said. “We had girls step up to fill roles with key plays, timely shots and great effort. We need that kind of effort and focus to continue on Friday.”

Holcomb will face Hillsboro at 6 p.m. Friday in a semifinal matchup. Hillsboro defeated Republic County in its opening game, 42-33.

Holcomb 12-10-10-9 — 41

Eureka 7-7-5-11 — 30

Holcomb boys 57, Remington 28

The Holcomb boys squad used a stiff defense to help insure a victory Tuesday over Remington, 57-28, in an opening round game at Tabor College in Hillsboro. The Longhorns never allowed more than nine points in a given quarter.

Zephyn Mason led all scorers with 18 points, while Jackson Stopped added 12 and Dalton Long chipped in 10 toward Holcomb’s win.

Holcomb led by as many as 32 points with less than two minutes left in the game.

Adrian Spencer scored 11 points for Remington.

Holcomb will face Hillsboro, a 65-54 winner over Eureka, in a semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Holcomb 18-10-15-14 — 57

Remington 5-8-6-9 — 28

STERLING INVITATIONAL

Hugoton boys 72, Kingman 34

The Hugoton boys basketball team showed why it is the No. 1 seed in the Sterling Invitational Tuesday with a lopsided 72-34 win over Kingman.

Haden Daharsh led all scorers with 17 points as teammates Ivan Valles had 12 and Sawyer Harper added 10 in the Eagles' victory.

The first quarter proved to be the closest for the game, 24-13, before the Eagles defense took over allowing no more than nine points in a given quarter. Hugoton grabbed 30 rebounds in the game compared to Kingman’s 21. The Eagles lead by as many as 41 as the third quarter drew to a close.

Hugoton will face Hutchinson Trinity at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in a semifinal matchup. Trinity defeated Southeast of Saline 52-49.

Hugoton 24-21-25-2 — 72

Kingman 13-8-9-4 — 34

Hugoton girls 43, Smokey Valley 31

Jordyn Beard had 14 points and Mikyn Hamlin 13 to led the Eagles to a 43-31 opening round victory Tuesday over Smokey Valley at Sterling.

Hugoton had a cold-shooting first half, five in the first quarter and nine in the second, but still was able to maintain the lead at halftime 14-10. The Eagles' offense woke up in the second half, outscoring Smokey Valley 29-21. Hugoton's biggest lead of the game came early in the fourth quarter when they were up by 17 points.

Smokey Valley’s Ellie Brumbaugh led all scorers with 15 points.

The Eagles will now face Sterling at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Sterling won their opening-round game 55-22 over Kingman.

Hugoton 5-9-17-12 — 43

Smokey Valley 2-8-7-14 — 31

NORTHWEST KANSAS LEAGUE

Dighton girls 52, Sharon Springs 46

Jessi Whipple scored 15 points, Traci Cramer had 12 and Emily Wilms added 10 to lead the Hornets to a 52-46 victory over Sharon Springs at Dighton.

Dighton started slow, only scoring four points in the first to Sharon Springs' nine, but began its comeback in the second with 18 points, only down by two at the half 24-22.

The third quarter proved to be the difference in the game as the Hornets outscored their opponent 13-5. Both teams scored 17 in the final quarter.

Sharon Springs 9-15-5-17 — 46

Dighton 4-18-13-17 — 52