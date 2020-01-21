The Hi-Plains League held the opening round of girls action on Monday at Lakin in the annual league basketball tournament. Boys teams will take to the court on Tuesday. The tournament will switch locations on Thursday with semifinal and finals being held at Garden City Community College’s Perryman Athletic Complex.

The girls’ semifinals will be held Thursday, the boys’ on Friday and championships on Saturday.

Cimarron 57, Lakin 50

Ryleigh Dyke scored 14 points to lead Cimarron while teammates Jacee Wilson added 13, Melody Carter 12 points and Emily Acton had 11 as the Bluejays defeated Lakin, 57-50, on Monday at Lakin.

The Broncs held the lead by one after the first quarter, 15-14, but Cimarron outscored Lakin 13-8 in the second to take a 27-23 lead at halftime.

The Bluejays continued outscoring the Broncs in the second half for the win.

Lakin’s Jaya Esquibel led all scorers with 26 points, including six 3-pointers. Tiana Gonzalez added 10 points for the Broncs.

Cimarron;14;13;15;15;—;57

Lakin;15;8;14;13;—;50

Stanton County 59, Sublette 32

Stanton County’s Adyson Scott scored 12 points, Rylie Cook 11, and Chloe Chenoweth added 10 points as the Trojans defeated Sublette, 59-32, on Monday at Lakin.

The Trojans led throughout the game, with a stifling defense in the second quarter holding the Larks to a single two-point basket.

Seven Stanton County players contributed points toward the victory.

Madeline Lee led the scoring for Sublette with 12 points.

Stanton County;15;16;13;15;—;59

Sublette;13;2;11;6;—;32

Syracuse 50, Southwestern Heights 26

Margo Stum had 12 points, Kate Riley and Jayden Mitchell each had 11 and Carly Kullot added 10 to lead the Bulldogs to a 50-26 victory over Southwestern Heights on Monday at Lakin.

The Syracuse defense held the Mustangs to less than 10 points each quarter in the win.

The Bulldogs led 31-12 at halftime and continued the scoring in the third quarter to seal the win.

The Mustangs' Shelby Sutherland led all scorers with 13 points.

Syracuse;13;18;16;3;—;50

Southwestern Heights;6;6;8;6;—;26

Elkhart 59, Meade 38

Elkhart’s Carrie Runkle led all scorers with 15 points, as teammates Chevelle Ralstin and Jenni Forbes each added 12 points Monday in a 59-38 victory over Meade at Lakin.

Meade grabbed the early lead in the game, 10-8 after the first quarter, but the Wildcats scored 19 points to the Buffaloes' seven to gain the lead at halftime, 27-17.

Elkhart opened the lead in the fourth quarter, outscoring Meade 19-7 for the win.

Elkhart;8;19;13;19;—;59

Meade;10;7;14;7;—;38