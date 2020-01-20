Scott Community High School held its annual wrestling invitational on Saturday with 11 schools participating, many from southwest Kansas.

Scott City walked away with the team title with 262 points, dominating second-place finisher Larned by 120 points. Ulysses finished in third place with 141 points, one behind Larned.

Depending on the number of participants in a given weight class, some divisions used a bracket format while others used a round-robin format.

In the 106-pound class, Ulysses’ Quentin Pauda went 4-0 in the rounds to capture first place. Evan Fry of Scott City placed third at 2-2, and Cimarron’s Aaron Garcia went 1-3 for fourth place.

Lakin’s Nathan Reimer finished with a 2-2 record in the 113-pound division for second place. Scott City’s Zach Roberts finished in fourth place with a 1-3 record, and Hugoton’s Luis Cruz went 1-3 for a fifth-place finish.

In the 120-pound class, Brandon Roberts of Scott City defeated Russell’s Stephan Baldwin 3-2 for the championship. Ulysses’ Jonathan Lara finished in third place with a win by fall over Michael Saenz of Larned. Hugoton’s Zackary Zambrano won a major decision over Lakin’s Houston Hayes, 10-0, for fifth place.

Scott City’s Zach Rohrbough won a major decision over Larned’s Gatlin Hoch, 15-7, to win the title in the 126-pound division. Thomas More Prep’s Kooper Hudsonpillar defeated Cimarron’s Gage Millershaski by fall for third place in the class. Lakin’s Bly Gosch defeated Eli Mills of St. Francis by fall for fifth place.

In the 132-pound class, Scott City’s Dylan Fulton defeated Holcomb’s Sebastian Munoz by decision, 7-4, for third place in the division. Drake Anguiano of Ulysses took fifth place by forfeit over Wichita County’s Kyron Koehn. Russell’s Jacob Windholtz won the division.

Kaden Wren of Scott City went 4-0 in the 138-pound class to capture first place. Hugoton’s Adam Mendoza finished in third place with a 2-2 record while Cimarron’s Colby Johnson finished with a 1-3 record for fourth.

In the145-pound class, Scott City’s Justus McDaniel defeated Larned’s Samajay Alboyd by major decision, 11-0, to capture the championship. Holcomb’s Edgar Ramirez finished in fourth place with a 2-1 decision loss to Brester’s Colten Palmer. Kai Cosner of Holcomb claimed the fifth-place spot with an injury forfeit over Wichita County’s Tristen Porter.

Scott City’s Noah Kliesen grabbed an 8-6 decision over Hugoton’s Michael Mendoza in the championship for first place in the 152-pound class. Holcomb’s Kolby Johnson won a 12-7 decision over Lakin’s Kade Lovelady for third place. Scott City’s Luis Medellin won an injury forfeit by St. Francis’ Jayce Nider for fifth place.

In the 160-pound class, Wichita County’s Jesse Gardner grabbed a 5-1 decision over Cimarron’s Kyler Henry for the first-place title. Scott City’s Kale Wheeler was defeated in the third-place match 3-1 by Stafford’s Dylan Gantz. Christian Harmon of Cimarron took fifth place with a fall over Ulysses’ Aaron Degollado.

Tate Seabolt of Cimarron won the 170-pound championship with a 3-1 decision over Scott City’s Caleb Vandegrift. Ulysses’ Nakia Holmes won by fall over TMP’s Wston Pfeifer for third place. Lance Miller of Scott City took fifth place with a fall over Wichita County’s German Hernandez.

In the 182-pound division, Scott City’s Cale Goodman took the championship with an injury forfeit by Lakin’s Kayden Christiansen. Abraham Garcia of Hugoton finished in third place with a fall over Wichita County’s Chandler Seaton.

Ulysses’ Alex Corpus went 2-1 on the day to finish in second place behind St. Francis’ Shadryon Blanka in the 195-pound class. Scott City’s Jeffery Nix went 1-2 for third place and Adolfo Mendoza of Ulysses finished fourth at 0-3.

Jace Garrison of Ulysses claimed the 220-pound championship with a fall victory over Larned’s Hector Garcia. Scott City’s Alonso Frances won a 4-2 decision over Wichita County’s Juan Mancillas for third place. David Harman of Cimarron won by fall over Cutter Hawks of Hugoton for fifth place.

In the 285-pound division, Ulysses’ Ayston Perez went 4-0 on the day’s round-robin matches to claim first place. Gabriel Boers of Scott City finished 3-1 for second place and Hugoton’s Jeison Coreno had a 2-2 record for third place.