While several area high schools played their regularly scheduled games Friday night, others, including Scott City at Holcomb and Colby at Hugoton, postponed their games due to the weather.

Garden City 54, Hays girls 40

The Garden City High School girls basketball team bounced back after Tuesday’s loss at Liberal for a 54-40 victory over Hays on Friday at GCHS.

The Buffaloes’ Amaya Gallegos led all scorers with 15 points, while Keyhana Turner added 12 and Aileen Becerril scored 11 points toward the win.

Garden City had a slow start, scoring only five points in the first quarter to Hays’ 13. The Buffaloes began their comeback in the second quarter, and pulled within one at halftime 21-20.

The Buffaloes trailed in the third until the 6:14 mark as they took the lead for the first time in the game, stretching the lead to 10 points at times in the quarter. The Indians pulled within five midway through the third, but that’s as close as they got. GCHS outscored Hays in the second half 17-11 in the third and 17-8 in the fourth quarter to seal the Western Athletic Conference win.

Hays 13-8-11-8 — 40

Garden City 5-15-17-17 — 54

Hays boys 50, Garden City 36

Dalyn Swartz scored 13 points, TJ Nunnery added 11 and J. Krannawitter had 10 points to led the Hays High School boys team over Garden City 50-36 on Friday at GCHS.

Neither team could find the basket in the first quarter, playing even to 9-9 after one. The Buffaloes finished the first half with the lead 19-17, scoring one basket more than the Indians.

Garden City’s offensive woes continued in the second half though, being outscored 17-8 in the third quarter and 16-9 in the fourth.

The Buffaloes’ Tae Rosales led all scorers in the game with 15 points.

Hays 9-8-17-16 — 50

Garden City 9-10-8-9 — 36

South Gray 74, Ashland boys 33

Aaron Skidmore went 10 of 19 from the field for 23 points and Brent Penner added 10 points to lead the South Gray boys to a 74-33 win over Ashland on Friday in Montezuma.

South Gray never trailed in the game, doubling their opponent’s score each of the first three quarters. Nine Rebels scored during the game.

Ashland 12-6-5-10 — 33

South Gray 25-26-13-10 — 74

Syracuse boys 47, Cimarron 43, OT

Austin Plunkett and Damien Ramirez each scored 10 points to lead the Syracuse Bulldogs to a 47-43 overtime win over Cimarron on Friday at Syracuse.

Both teams started the game cold offensively, Cimarron only scoring six points while Syracuse’s points were from two free throws. The Bulldogs got in the double-digit column in the second with 12 points to take a 14-11 lead in to the locker room at the half.

The Syracuse defense stiffened in the third quarter, allowing only four points to the Bulldogs’ offense scoring 12. In the fourth quarter, the Bluejays mounted a comeback, outscoring Syracuse 17-6, to tie the score at the end of regulation.

In overtime, both teams hit four field goals each, with the difference being that Syracuse hit 7 of 12 free throws while Cimarron hit 3 of 4.

Cimarron’s Andrew Ridenour led all scorers with 16 points.

Cimarron 6-5-4-17-11 — 43

Syracuse 2-12-12-6-15

Cimarron girls 49, Syracuse 32

Emily Acton swished 23 points, leading all scorers, and Clara Bartlett added 14 to lead Cimarron to a victory on the road Friday at Syracuse, 49-32.

Syracuse led the first half 12-11 after the first quarter and took a 24-19 lead into halftime.

The Bluejays exploded for 24 points in the third quarter to take the lead for the rest of the game. Cimarron’s defense held the Bulldogs to six points in the third quarter and only a pair of free throws in the fourth to seal the win.

Cimarron 11-8-24-6 — 49

Syracuse 12-12-6-2 — 32

Southwestern Heights 46, Sublette boys 26

Sergio Puentes scored nine points and Bryant Olivera added eight to lead Southwestern Heights to a 46-25 victory Friday on the road at Sublette.

The Mustangs’ defense held the Larks scoreless in the first quarter, while the offense put up 11 points. Southwestern Heights never trailed in the game, leading 20-8 at halftime, then adding to the lead the rest of the game.

Tristen Friesen led the scoring for the Larks with eight points.

Southwestern Heights 11-9-11-14 — 46

Sublette 0-8-9-9 — 26