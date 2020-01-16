The No. 13 Fort Hays State women took all the drama out of a top-15 matchup with Emporia State, throttling the No. 15-ranked Hornets 87-55 on Wednesday night at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

The Tigers carved up the Hornets’ zone, shooting 59.1 percent from the field (32 of 54) and going 11 of 20 from 3-point range to notch their largest margin of victory over the Hornets in the 86 meetings all-time.

After surviving an upset scare at Rogers State on Saturday, the Tigers (14-2, 5-2 MIAA) opened up a 38-21 lead before the lead ballooned to 20 in the third quarter.

“As much as we weren’t ready to play this past Saturday at Rogers State, I think it was the opposite tonight,” FHSU coach Tony Hobson said. “They were zeroed in and realized the error that we made on Saturday, and it was going to happen tonight.

“Just super locked in. I think when you’re into and playing hard like we were, I think the ball goes into the basket better.”

Freshman guard Allison McFarren helped kickstart the rout, scoring eight straight points included back-to-back 3-pointers late in the half to push the lead 17 heading into the break. The Tigers led by 22 at the end of the third quarter and led by as much as 37 late in the fourth.

Kacey Kennett led six players in double figures with 16 points for the Tigers while McFarren finished with a career-high 15 points. Taylor Rolfs posted a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds while dishing out six assists.

Jaden Hobbs recorded nine assists and 10 points. Belle Barbieri and Whitney Randall had 10 points each.

"We had everyone scoring, so that was really nice," Rolfs said. "It's nice how we don't have to rely on one person every single night. Like Allison came out and she did so well. She hasn't gotten to play a lot and she was ready to go. That was awesome. I'm happy for her."

Check back to hdnews.net and Friday's print edition for more on the Tigers' win.