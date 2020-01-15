Kaden Whitehurst and Holly Bridges led the Garden City High School boys and girls bowling teams in a home triangular Tuesday at Garden Bowl against Holcomb and Liberal.

Whitehurst rolled a high of 582 on the day in three games to lead the Buffalo boys squad. Garden City’s Caleb Carr grabbed the title of high game with a 245.

The Buffaloes finished with 2,409, well ahead of Liberal with 2,145 and Holcomb’s 1,381, to win the tournament.

Auston Senecal led the Longhorns with a game high of 167 and high total of 408.

On the girls' side, Garden City’s Bridges claimed the game high and high total honors. She rolled a 246 game, more than 80 pins above Liberal’s top game winner, and finished with a 628 in the total.

GCHS rolled to a total of 1,281 as a team to finish behind Liberal with 1,335. Holcomb had 906.

Holcomb’s Kourtney Cole took top honors for the Longhorns, rolling a game high 149 and total of 390.

This was Garden City’s second outing of the season. On Saturday, both teams competed in the Bishop Carrol tournament in Wichita. The Buffaloes' boys squad won the event and the girls finished second.

Garden City will be back in action on Tuesday when the teams travel to Hays.

Holcomb will be on the road Thursday when it travels to compete at Dodge City.