Liberal boys 52, Garden City 46



Cold shooting is costly.

Garden City High School had a nine-point third quarter that ultimately cost a game Tuesday at Liberal.

AJ Ramirez scored 15 points to lead the Redskins to a 52-46 win over the Buffaloes at home in a Western Athletic Conference battle.

Things looked good after the first quarter for Garden City. GCHS held a 10-7 lead after one, but Liberal came back to tie the score at halftime, 22-22. The third quarter was the demise for the Buffaloes, outscored 15-9, as both teams scored 15 in the fourth.

Azavier Williams led all scorers with 20 points. Williams scored 13 of his points in the fourth quarter as the Buffaloes tried in vain to make a comeback.

Garden City will host Hays on Friday with a 7:45 p.m. tipoff.

Garden City 10-12-9-15 — 46

Liberal 7-15-15-15 — 52

Liberal girls 52, Garden City 15



Machia Mullens scored 19 points and Katie Horyna 10 to lead Liberal to a 52-15 home WAC win over Garden City on Tuesday.

The Redskins jumped out to a 13-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. The Buffaloes faced a cold shooting night and defensive pressure from Liberal.

Amaya Gallegos led the scoring for GCHS with six points.

Garden City will be back in action with a 6 p.m. home game Friday against Hays.

Garden City 0-4-7-4 — 15

Liberal 13-15-21-3 — 52

Hugoton 46, Holcomb girls 42

The Holcomb girls came close, but couldn’t get enough baskets to fall Tuesday.

Mike Hamlin had a game-high 14 points, Gianna Vos added 12 and Jordyn Beard chipped in 10 as the Hugoton Eagles grabbed a win away from Holcomb on Tuesday at Holcomb, 46-42.

The game was close throughout, but a nine-point second quarter eventually cost the Longhorns.

“Although we came up short on the scoreboard, the effort, intensity and competitive drive of our team was on point,” Holcomb coach Andrea Ardery said. “I thought our girls played with a lot of poise and confidence.”

Lauren Jones led the scoring attack for Holcomb with 12 points, while Teryn Teeter added nine.

Hugoton 11-11-14-10 — 46

Holcomb 10-9-12-11 — 42

South Gray boys 81, Satanta 41

Brady Deges hit 5 of 5 3-pointers for a game-high 23 points to lead South Gray to a home victory Tuesday over Satanta, 81-41.

Aaron Skidmore added 18 points, Ethan Salmans 15 and Carter Riley had 13 points in the Rebels' offensive attack on the Indians.

A stingy defense by South Gray in the second quarter, allowing only four points, helped the Rebels build a 47-19 lead at halftime.

Satanta’s Jason Essix scored 13 points and Erier Tarango added 12 on the night for the Indians.

Satanta 15-4-20-2 — 41

South Gray 24-23-26-8 — 81

Scott City 46, Ulysses girls 18

Scott City’s Emily Weathers scored 16 points, leading all scorers, and Lyndi Rumford and Brynn McCormick each added eight in the Beavers' 46-18 road win Tuesday at Ulysses.

Scott City’s defense held the Tigers scoreless in the first quarter, taking a 11-0 score into the second. The Beavers never looked back the rest of the game.

Hayden Riley had seven points to lead the Tigers.

Scott City 11-13-11-11 — 46

Ulysses 0-7-4-7 — 18

Dighton boys 48, Wheatland-Grinnel 46



Kaden Bradstreet took control of the game, scoring 26 points, and led Dighton to a home victory over Wheatland-Grinnel 48-46 on Tuesday.

A strong offensive first quarter, with the Hornets scoring 21 points, proved to be the difference in the game for Dighton, as the remainder of the game was average offensively for the Hornets, scoring no more than 10 points in a given quarter to hold on for the win.

Trey Vincent led the scoring for Wheatland-Grinnel with 13 points.

Wheatland-Grinnel 10-8-15-13 — 46

Dighton 21-7-10-10 — 48

Meade 48, Southwestern Heights boys 35

Andrew Martin scored 16 points to lead the Meade Buffaloes to a 48-35 road win against Southwestern Heights Tuesday at Kismet.

The Mustangs jumped out to an early lead after a quarter, 11-7, but the Buffaloes bounced back with a 17 point second quarter to take a 24-20 lead in to halftime. A strong fourth quarter by Meade, outscoring the Mustangs 19-9, sealed the win.

Meade 7-17-5-19 — 48

Southwestern heights 11-9-6-9 — 35

Dighton girls 45, Wheatland-Grinnel 42, OT

Traci Cramer scored a game-high 14 points and Jessi Whipple added 13 as the Dighton Hornets came away with a 45-42 win in overtime Tuesday over Wheatland-Grinnel at Dighton.

The Hornets trailed only by two at halftime, 20-18, then tied it up after three quarters 29-29. Both teams scored eight points in the fourth.

In the overtime period, Cramer took control and scored seven of her points in the period for the win.

Wheatland-Grinnel 12-8-9-8-5 — 42

Dighton 7-11-11-8-8 — 45