The unexpected absence of arguably Kansas basketball’s most important player didn’t affect the Jayhawks — this time.

No. 6-ranked KU downed Oklahoma 66-52 on Tuesday night at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., despite the late scratch of sophomore starting point guard Devon Dotson. The Big 12 leader in points per game (18), Dotson suffered what Bill Self labeled a hip pointer injury in last Saturday’s home defeat to Baylor but was expected to play in Tuesday’s tilt as late as Monday.

That didn’t occur, of course, but plenty of others stepped up.

First-time Jayhawk starter Isaiah Moss scored 20 points with a 6-for-11 clip from 3-point range to lead all scorers, Udoka Azubuike scored 16 points and hauled in 14 rebounds to help KU to a 46-32 advantage on the glass, and Marcus Garrett finished with 15 points and a team-high five assists for the Jayhawks, who were down to eight scholarship players on hand.

KU in the second half shot 50% from the floor, 60% from beyond the arc and was perfect from the free-throw line, riding a late 15-2 run to the comfortable victory.

The Jayhawks (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) led by one at halftime despite a 12-for-31 shooting performance, a 2-for-9 clip from 3-point range and a 2-for-8 conversion rate on free-throw attempts. KU limited the Sooners (11-5, 2-2) to a 9-for-32 showing from the field in the opening period en route to a 28-27 advantage.

KU came out hot on offense out of the intermission, hitting 6 of 7 shots to start the frame. OU stuck around, though, with Kristian Doolittle’s jumper creating a 46-42 deficit. But a Moss 3-pointer — his third in three second-half attempts at that point — pushed the Jayhawk lead to seven with 8:47 to play, and after Doolittle and Garrett traded treys, a David McCormack finish of an Ochai Agbaji lob pass created a 54-45 lead for the visitors with 7:04 left.

Garrett, who filled in for Dotson at point guard, converted a pair of free throws to push the lead to double-figures with 4:41 remaining. OU, meanwhile, endured a nearly five-minute scoring drought and an 0-for-6 shooting stretch during that time frame, which finally ended on an Austin Reaves layup that made the Sooners’ hole nine, 56-47, at the 3:03 mark.

KU’s answer again came from Moss — who else? — who drained a corner 3 out of timeout for a 59-47 advantage. If that wasn’t the game’s dagger, what followed surely put the Sooners way — Christian Braun hit a pair of free-throw tries to push the Jayhawks to a 6-for-6 second-half clip from the stripe, and Agbaji hit a 3 with 1:28 left for a 17-point lead, sending scores of Sooner fans to the exits and break a two-game losing streak for KU in Norman.

OU, which was paced by Doolittle and De'Vion Harmon (13 points apiece), converted just 30.6% of its field goal attempts and 8 of 29 tries from 3.

KU’s season continues with another road tilt, a 1 p.m. Saturday clash with Texas in Austin.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more coverage.