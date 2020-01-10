Down to one.

The last match Thursday evening at 145 pounds came down to deciding the fate of the team winner for a wrestling dual between Garden City and Dodge City on the Red Demons' home mat.

Leading up to the match between Garden City’s Eric Dominguez and Dodge City’s Garrett Edwards, the teams were split even with seven wins each. Edwards won the match 5-0 to seal the team win for the Red Demons.

In other matches of the dual:

106 — Garden City’s Trae Torres defeated Juan Castro, 11-2.

113 — GCHS’s Alex Hands lost by fall to Damian Mendez.

120 — GCHS’s Silas Pineda won by fall over Chad Nichols.

126 — GCHS’s Ryan Heiman defeated Ismael Ramirez, 7-2.

132 — GCHS’s Diago Hernandez won by fall over Josh Gonzales.

138 — GCHS’s Jacob Holt won by fall over Rudy Hernandez.

152 — GCHS’s Alonzo Marquez lost by fall to Luke Baker.

160 — Garden City forfeited the match.

170 — GCHS’s Alex Rodriguez defeated Jason Taylor, 3-2.

182 — GCHS’s Alan Chairez lost by fall to Ryan Parga.

195 — GCHS’s David Tidwell lost by fall to Josh Bertholf.

220 — GCHS’s Mat Smith defeated Santonio Turner by fall.

285 — GCHS’s Isaiah Barrett lost by fall to Cody Terrell.

Garden City will be back in action beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at Dodge City, as it participates in the Dodge City Duals.