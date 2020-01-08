Many area high school basketball teams got back in the swing of playing games Tuesday after the holiday break.

Cimarron girls 49, Holcomb 39

The Holcomb girls basketball team opened 2020 with a 49-39 loss to Cimarron at home Tuesday.

The Longhorns' offense sputtered in the first half, putting Holcomb in a 21-12 halftime deficit from which it couldn't recover.

Holcomb kept pace with Cimarron in the second half, both teams scoring 17 points in the third quarter and only being outscored by one in the fourth, 11-10.

“Cimarron is a quick, athletic and well-coached team,” Holcomb coach Andrea Ardery said. “Losing is never easy, and it’s definitely not fun. This group of girls will choose to get better every time, so we will regroup together and focus our efforts to do just that.”

Cimarron’s McKayla Miller led all scorers with 13 points, and Jacee Wilson added 10 points for the Bluejays.

Holcomb’s Madi Ruda led the scoring for the Longhorns with 12 points. Nicole Ruda added 11 points and Lauren Jones had 10 for the Longhorns.

Cimarron 15-6-17-11 — 49

Holcomb 8-4-17-10 — 39

South Gray boys 70, Sublette 57

The South Gray boys basketball team traveled to Sublette and earned a 70-57 victory Tuesday.

The Rebels led throughout the game, taking a 43-35 advantage into halftime thanks to a 26-point second quarter.

South Gray’s Aaron Skidmore led all scorers with 33 points. Ethan Salmans added 10 for the Rebels.

Kenton Dyck, Ace Martinez and Dylan Watson led the Larks' scoring attack, each tallying 12 points. Carson Thornton added 10.

South Gray 17-26-10-17 — 70

Sublette 19-16-14-8 — 57

Satanta girls 50, Deerfield 3



The Satanta girls basketball team came away with a 50-3 home win over Deerfield on Tuesday.

A stiff defense by the Indians held the Spartans scoreless through the first half. It only allowed a single basket in the third quarter, and a lone free throw in the fourth.

Nicely Jackson led the scoring attack for Satanta with 10 points. Ten Indians scored in the game. Nicole Wolke scored all three of Deerfield’s points.

Deerfield 0-0-2-1 — 3

Satanta 15-14-14-7 — 50

Dighton girls 49, Ness City 43

The Dighton girls basketball team opened 2020 with a 49-43 road win Tuesday at Ness City.

The Hornets led through the first half, 22-17, but the Eagles fought back to tie the game at 30 at the end of three quarters. Dighton outscored Ness City 19-13 in the fourth to seal the victory.

Dighton’s Jessi Whipple led all scorers with 17 points. Traci Cramer added 12 for the Hornets and Emily Wilms had 10 toward the win.

Dighton 13-9-8-19 — 49

Ness City 10-7-13-13 — 43

Ness City boys 58, Dighton 55



The Dighton boys came up short in their first road game of 2020, falling to Ness City 58-55 Tuesday.

The Hornets were down by three at halftime, 35-32, and took the lead at the end of the third quarter, 50-47. Cold shooting in the fourth quarter doomed Dighton, which managed only five points in the final period.

Dighton’s Kaden Bradstreet led all scorers with 23 points. Burke Shapland added 11 for the Hornets and Caden Bauer had 10 points.

Taylor Cable led the Eagles with 20 points.

Dighton 12-20-18-5 — 55

Ness City 16-19-12-11 — 58