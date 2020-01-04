More photographs and new footage of the stray moose that has made its way to Kansas emerged this week, to the delight of many.

Christine Ray-Strutt, of Belleville, captured strikingly clear images and video of the young bull moose running alongside her car and across the road near her home in Republic County after her husband, Kendall Strutt, noticed it running in a field.

"Kendall was out checking our cows and he thought a cow was out," Christine said. "Looked a little closer and realized it was a moose! Came and got me at house to drive out and look. It was unbelievable! What a beautiful creature!"

Christine said they had seen other big game animals in the area before, but never anything like this.

"My husband saw an elk a few miles from our house, assuming they come off the Fort Riley range," she said. "Of course, bucks and does run through here almost daily. Have never seen a moose here, though."

She said she was glad that she could experience such a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence.

"We definitely had to do a double take," Christine said. "Never honestly thought I’d see one in Kansas."

The moose was first spotted by Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism officials Dec. 20 in Jewell County and was spotted again last week in Republic County near Scandia. The KDWPT says the only other confirmed sighting of a moose in Kansas was in 1989.

WICHITA

NWTF state convention coming up

The biggest event of the year for the National Wild Turkey Federation in Kansas is coming back to Wichita next weekend at the Drury Plaza Hotel and Convention Center, 400 W. Douglas.

The NWTF Kansas State Convention and Awards Banquet will include educational seminars from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 11, with Grand National Turkey Calling Champion Billy Yargus headlining the seminar slate.

Following the awards banquet, the Matt Engels Band will perform country music for those in attendance.

Several chapters across Kansas also will have banquets in the coming months, including the Big Creek Longbeards chapter (4 p.m. Jan. 19, Ellis County Fairgrounds, Hays), the Three Rivers chapter (5:30 p.m. Feb. 1, Houston Street Ballroom, Manhattan), the Ford County chapter (5 p.m. Feb. 2, Knights of Columbus building, Dodge City) and the Nickerson Trap Club chapter (5:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Moose Lodge, Hutchinson).

For more information on the state convention and awards banquet, contact Brandon Wilmoth, 620-230-0929.