High school girls box scores
RESULTS FRIDAY
ATCHISON COUNTY 41, VALLEY FALLS 6
Valley Falls;2;2;2;0;—;6
Atchison County;9;11;10;11;—;41
Valley Falls — Darveaux 2 0-1 4, Henson 0 1-2 1, Yates 0 1-2 1.
Atchison County — Behrnes 1 0-0 2, Caplinger 2 (1) 0-0 5, Schletzbaum 5 (2) 1-3 13, Nitz 0 1-2 1, Kimmi 0 2-2 2, M. Pitts 2 0-0 4, Wallisch 3 3-3 9, Puntie 2 (1) 0-0 5.
BALDWIN 46, PRAIRIE VIEW 23
Baldwin;20;13;13;0;—;46
Prairie View;1;10;4;8;—;23
Baldwin — Neufeld 0 0-1 0, Boyle 6 0-2 12, Burnett 6 1-4 13, Stewart 0 0-1 0, Russell 1 0-0 2, Toot 0 0-2 0, Harvey 4 1-4 9, Smith 0 4-5 4, Morgan 3 0-0 6.
Prairie View — Kirkpatrick 0 1-2 1, Boedicker 1 (1) 0-0 3, Kellerman 0 0-2 0, Moore 2 (1) 2-4 7, Loomis 0 0-1 0, Stainbrook 1 (1) 4-6 7, Paisley 0 5-10 5.
BV-RANDOLPH 46, WETMORE 35
BV-Randolph;16;12;7;11;—;46
Wetmore;12;7;11;5;—;35
Blue Valley-Randolph — B. Zoeller 2 2-2 6, L. Zoeller 1 0-0 2, Al. Cassel 6 6-12 18, Gough 1 1-1 3, Young 6 3-4 15.
Wetmore — Strathman 5 0-2 10, Osterhaus 2 4-4 8, Bloom 3 (2) 4-5 12, Brown 1 3-4 5.
CHASE COUNTY 46, LYNDON 33
Chase County;11;12;5;18;—;46
Lyndon;7;7;12;7;—;33
Chase County — Schroer 5 4-7 14, Simpson 5 1-2 11, Vandegrift 3 (1) 4-6 11, Hinkson 2 (1) 1-2 6, Higgs 0 4-10 4.
Lyndon — Addleman 3 5-6 11, Criqui 3 (1) 2-4 9, Easter 2 3-4 7, Gross 1 (1) 0-0 3, Ramey 1 1-4 3.
COUNCIL GROVE 57, JEFFERSON WEST 35
Council Grove;4;19;16;18;—;57
Jefferson West;14;3;7;11;—;35
Council Grove — Armstrong 3 (1) 0-1 7, Butler 5 (2) 2-3 12, Allen 2 (1) 0-0 5, King 1 0-0 2, Good 4 3-4 11, Honas 2 4-4 8, Jones 0 1-4 1, Cannon 4 (1) 0-0 9.
Jefferson West — M. Roenne 0 1-4 1, Young 0 2-3 2, Kr. Biltoft1 5-6 7, N. Roenne 1 0-0 2, Ki. Biltoft 2 0-0 4, Kahler 3 11-12 17, Tibbits 1 0-0 2.
DONIPHAN WEST 53, WASHINGTON COUNTY 49
Washington County;10;17;7;15;—;49
Doniphan West;11;4;14;24;—;53
Washington County — Romeiser 0 1-2 1, M. Metz 10 1-1 21, Dusin 1 0-2 2, A. Kern 2 (1) 3-4 8, Otott 6 1-2 13, Cardenas 2 0-2 4.
Doniphan West — M. Smith 11 (1) 7-8 30, Johnson 0 0-1 0, Olson 3 (1) 0-0 7, Cleenger 4 (4) 0-0 12, Whetstine 1 0-0 2, S. Leach 0 2-2 2.
HANOVER 57, FRANKFORT 39
Frankfort;0;15;13;11;—;39
Hanover;10;14;11;22;—;57
Frankfort — Tommer 2 3-4 7, Shirley 2 (2) 0-0 6, Broxterman 7 3-6 17, Brandt 3 (1) 2-3 9.
Hanover — M. Jueneman 2 0-0 4, Stallbamer 4 4-5 12, E. Bruna 1 2-4 4, Lohse 4 (2) 5-6 15, A. Jueneman 3 1-2 7, Hendrickson 1 (1) 1-3 4, Behrends 2 1-2 5, Atkins 2 2-2 6.
OLPE 42, ST. PAUL 29
Olpe;11;9;12;10;—;42
St. Paul;8;7;7;7;—;29
Olpe — M. Smith 3 5-7 11, Davis 1 (1) 2-2 5, Heins 3 3-3 9, Bishop 1 1-3 3, Fisher 3 (1) 3-4 10, L. Broyles 2 0-1 4.
St. Paul — Wiatrak 0 2-4 2, Hutcherson 4 (2) 0-0 10, Harris 0 0-1 0, Bradshaw 2 (1) 0-0 5, Struthers 3 (2) 0-0 8, Coomes 2 0-0 4.
PERRY-LECOMPTON 37, ROSSVILLE 33
Rossville;6;12;7;8;—;33
Perry-Lecompton;8;8;8;13;—;37
Rossville — Dyche 0 5-8 5, Streit 4 (2) 2-6 12, Rabe 0 0-1 0, Morelli 5 (1) 2-4 13, Gillum 1 1-4 3,
Perry-Lecompton — Ball 1 3-4 5, J. Keller 3 (3) 1-4 10, C. Keller 4 (2) 1-2 11, Metcalfe 0 1-2 1, Hurd 2 5-6 9, Daniels 0 1-4 1.
WELLSVILLE 65, OSAWATOMIE 29
Osawatomie;0;10;15;4;—;29
Wellsville;19;26;13;7;—;65
Osawatomie — Booe 3 (3) 0-0 9, Dempsey 1 0-0 2, R. Johnson 1 0-0 2, Ballou 0 0-2 0, Burnett 0 1-2 1, Kaempfe 2 (1) 0-0 5, McGinnis 2 0-0 4, Stull 0 1-2 1, T. Johnson 1 3-6 5.
Wellsville — Przybyla 1 0-0 2, Clancy 1 2-4 4, Aamold 8 (3) 4-6 23, McCoy 7 (2) 4-4 20, Pearson 0 1-2 1, Coons 0 1-2 1, Troutman 0 4-4 4, McDaniel 2 0-0 4, Ball 3 0-0 6.
High school boys box scores
RESULTS FRIDAY
AXTELL 60, CLIFTON-CLYDE 35
Clifton-Clyde;9;9;6;11;—;35
Axtell;13;8;18;21;—;60
Clifton-Clyde — Skocny 1 (1) 2-5 5, LEDuc-Pierce 1 (1) 3-4 6, T. Koch 1 (1) 1-2 4, D. Koch 2 0-1 4, Weiche 2 0-0 4, Coffman 2 (1) 0-0 5, Lange 2 1-2 5.
Axtell — M. Buessing 1 4-4 6, Q. Buessing 10 (4) 0-1 24, Detweiler 3 2-4 8, D. Buessing 4 (1) 0-2 9, Werner 3 (2) 3-4 11, Volle 0 2-2 2.
BV-RANDOLPH 55, WETMORE 44
BV-Randolph;8;18;19;10;—;55
Wetmore;15;9;17;3;—;44
Blue Valley-Randolph — Duncan 1 0-2 2, Bylkas 1 (1) 1-2 4, Brockman 9 (1) 2-3 21, Wichman 1 2-4 4, Barr 9 (2) 4-9 24.
Wetmore — Hackler 1 0-0 2, Wommack 5 (3) 0-2 13, Bloom 1 2-4 4, McQueen 2 (2) 0-0 6, Henry 5 (3) 0-0 13, Carls 2 0-0 4.
FRANKFORT 71, HANOVER 60
Hanover;6;18;17;19;—;60
Frankfort;21;13;15;22;—;71
Hanover — Schwartz 2 1-2 5, Dimler 7 (1) 3-5 16, E. Jueneman 2 (1) 2-3 7, Zarybnicky 1 7-8 9, Hynek 2 3-7 7, J. Jueneman 6 (2) 0-3 14.
Frankfort — Gerstner 6 (2) 5-7 19, Cornelison 3 5-7 11, Rogers 0 0-1 0, Armstrong 1 0-0 2, G. Dalinghaus 2 7-8 11, Gros 6 (3) 0-0 15, C. Dalinghaus 4 1-4 9, Schreiner 2 0-0 4.
JEFFERSON WEST 59, COUNCIL GROVE 48
Council Grove;13;9;17;9;—;48
Jefferson West;8;15;19;17;—;59
Council Grove — Hula 2 0-0 4, K. Marshall 7 (3) 1-1 18, Bieling 3 0-0 6, Heath 6 (4) 0-0 16, Tischhauser 1 2-4 4.
Jefferson West — Neuenswander 4 (2) 4-4 14, Anderson 3 (3) 2-2 11, Cruz 2 (2) 2-2 8, Clements 5 3-3 13, Brading 0 1-2 1, Barnett 1 0-0 2, Athon 3 (1) 3-3 10.
JUNCTION CITY 49, GARDEN CITY 41
Junction City;11;11;19;8;—;49
Garden City;5;4;6;26;—;41
Junction City — Dixon 4 0-0 8, Johnson 3 (2) 2-2 10, Range 1 0-0 2, Tedder 2 (1) 0-0 5, Humphreys 10 (1) 0-0 21, Battiste 1 (1) 0-1 3.
Garden City — Rosales 3 0-0 6, Frloes 3 (1) 0-0 7, Nuzum 2 0-0 4, Williams 3 1-2 7, Wiese 4 0-0 8, Reyes 2 1-2 5, Guevara 1 2-3 4.
LYNDON 49, CHASE COUNTY 30
Chase County;5;10;8;7;—;30
Lyndon;8;14;13;14;—;49
Chase County — Gilbreath 2 (1) 1-4 6, Johnson 2 (2) 0-0 6, O. Eidman 5 0-0 10, Stout 1 0-2 2, Schroer 2 0-1 2, Reyer 2 0-0 4.
Lyndon — Biggs 3 1-2 7, Feuerborn 3 (1) 1-2 8, Miller 2 (2) 3-4 9, Kitselman 9 (1) 2-6 21, Massey 2 0-0 4.
PERRY-LECOMPTON 48, ROSSVILLE 23
Rossville;4;2;10;6;—;23
Perry-Lecompton;14;4;15;15;—;48
Rossville — Morelli 3 1-2 7, Reeves 2 0-2 4, Badura 3 (1) 0-0 7, Brown 2 1-4 5.
Perry-Lecompton — Stone 5 2-2 12, Welch 2 (1) 3-4 8, Robb 1 (1) 2-2 5, Doleman 2 1-2 5, Williams 4 1-3 9, Gottstein 1 1-1 3, Farmer 2 0-0 4, Ratzlaff 1 0-0 2.
VALLEY FALLS 59, ATCHISON COUNTY 35
Valley Falls;14;13;19;13;—;59
Atchison County;4;14;9;8;—;35
Valley Falls — Jepson 0 1-2 1, Joice 1 0-0 2, Montgomery 0 2-2 2, Hawk 6 (2) 4-8 18, Lokchart 5 5-7 15, Burdiek 0 1-2 1, Kraxner 1 0-0 2, Gatzemeyer 6 (2) 4-5 18.
Atchison County — Ca. Miller 0 1-2 1, Courter 1 2-3 4, Ch. Miller 1 0-2 2, Smith 1 2-2 4, Caudle 1 2-5 4, Myers 6 2-3 14, Hetherington 0 1-2 1, Wilson 2 1-2 5.
WASHINGTON COUNTY 57, DONIPHAN WEST 32
Washington County;15;18;13;12;—;57
Doniphan West;13;3;8;8;—;32
Washington County — Hoover 6 (2) 0-0 14, Buhrman 7 (2) 6-10 22, Clark 1 (1) 0-0 3, Nelson 1 1-2 3, Grace 2 2-2 6, Otott 3 2-5 8, Smith 0 1-2 1.
Doniphan West — Spiker 7 (1) 1-1 16, Smith 1 0-0 2, Penny 1 (1) 0-0 3, Blevins 1 2-2 4, Johnson 1 0-1 2, Franken 0 1-2 1, Clark 2 0-0 4.