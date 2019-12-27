The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism posted an update Friday night on the young bull moose that had been spotted in north-central Kansas last week.

A picture of the moose was captured on a trail camera near Scandia, located in Republic County, Kan., along the Republican River.

The moose was originally spotted about 20 miles northwest of Scandia by KDWPT officials in Jewell County, where a picture was taken by Wes Clark, of Hardy, Neb. The trail camera photo is much closer up than the original, showing off the moose's rack.

The last moose spotting in Kansas, according to KDWPT wildlife research biologist Matt Peek, was a bull moose that wandered into the state in 1989 on its way to Oklahoma.

“It’s very rare,” KDWPT wildlife research biologist Matt Peek told The Topeka Capital-Journal last week. “This is the first since the one in the late ’80s that we’re aware of. I’m not aware of any others before that, either. As for why, sometimes animals get out of territory occupied by their species and they just keep moving until they get killed or get back to others of their kind.”

GOODLAND

Wounded veteran to receive free bison hunt

A Kansas ranch is donating a free bison hunt to a Purple Heart combat veteran as part of its second annual Wounded Warrior hunt, and those wishing to thank him for his service are invited to attend a social gathering next month.

Beaver Creek Buffalo in Goodland will host an authentic, spot-and-stalk prairie bison hunt free of charge for Lt. Col. Tim Palmer, who was seriously wounded on Oct. 21, 2003, while assigned to the 1st Battallion, 32nd Infantry Regiment in the 1st Brigade of the 10th Mountain Division during the first of two 12-month combat tours in Iraq.

Those wishing to meet Palmer may do so at a social and dinner on the evening of Jan. 2 at the Shiraz Restaurant in Goodland, beginning at 6 p.m. Mountain time, following by dinner at 6:30. During that event, donations will be accepted to help defer the cost of the butcher and taxidermy expenses, according to a news release.

“We’re pleased to host this 2nd annual Wounded Warrior hunt," bison rancher Ken Klemm said in the release. "It’s a real joy and a privilege to be able to give back to our troops in a meaningful way. We understand how ethical hunting and time in nature can help heal the soul and we are so glad that we’ll be able to provide this hunt for Tim.”

The private hunt will take place the day after the dinner, Jan. 3, Klemm told The Topeka Capital-Journal.

To learn more about bison hunting opportunities in Kansas, visit https://www.thehomesteadranch.com/.

PITTSBURG

Outdoor shows coming up



The 14th annual Albers Marine Fishing and Hunting Show is coming back to Pittsburg's Memorial Auditorium and Convention Center next month.

Show hours for the event at 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 25 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 26, with local pro Chad Allison giving a seminar at 2 p.m. Saturday and the Kansas BASS Nation Kids Casting Contest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day, as well. Allison has a Costa FLW National Championship under his belt.

The indoor floor exhibition area will feature boats, off-road vehicles, taxidermy, guns, new and used fishing tackle, archery, wood carvers, food vendors and more.

For more information, contact Albers Marine at 620-347-8853 or albersmarine@ckt.net.

The Kansas City Boat and Sportshow is also taking place next month, from Jan. 9-12 at H. Roe Bartle Hall, 301 W. 13th in Kansas City, Mo.

Showtimes 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

More info is available at https://www.kansascitysportshow.com/.

KANSAS

First Day Hikes on tap

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism is hosting First Day Hike events at 21 of Kansas' state parks this New Year's Day, which will include free T-shirts available on a first-come, first-served basis.

All states, including Kansas, began offering First Day Hikes in 2012 after originating in Massachusetts more than 25 years ago. Last year in the U.S., more than 75,000 people participated in 1,300 guided hikes that covered more than 150,000 miles.

Among the state parks that will be offering First Day Hikes in Kansas are Cheney, Clinton, El Dorado, Hillsdale, Little Jerusalem Badlands, Meade, Milford, Perry, Pomona, Norton, Tuttle Creek and Wilson.

For a complete list of First Day hikes and where to meet, go to the digital version of this story at CJOnline.com or check out the Outdoor calendar.