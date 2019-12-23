Garden City at Bear Creek, Colo.

Garden City High School's basketball squads both finished December action with victories on Friday when they traveled to Bear Creek, Colo., for a varsity doubleheader.

In the girls game, Garden City led throughout. The Buffaloes were up 28-10 at halftime, then exploded for 31 points in the third quarter to seal the eventual win, 63-19.

Garden City’s Keyhana Turner led all scorers with 12 points, and Amaya Gallegos added 10.

The boys’ squad had a closer game, winning 47-46.

Garden City was down by one at halftime, 28-29, but came back in the fourth to outscore Bear Creek 13-10 to claim the win.

The Buffaloes’ Azavier Williams led all scorers with 16 points. Tae Rosales chipped in 13 points in the victory.

Both teams are back in action Jan. 3 when Garden City hosts Junction City, with the girls game beginning at 6 p.m. and the boys tipping off at 8 p.m.

GCHS GIRLS 63, BEAR CREEK 19

Garden City;11;17;31;4;—;63

Bear Creek;3;7;7;2;—;19

GCHS BOYS 47, BEAR CREEK 46

Garden City;10;18;6;13;—;47

Bear Creek;15;14;7;10;—;46

Holcomb girls 48, Goodland 38,



The Holcomb girls used a stiff defense in the second quarter, holding to Goodland to one point, to help give the Longhorns a home victory Friday, 48-38, leading in to the Christmas break.

Holcomb’s Madi rude led all scorers with 18 points.

Goodland;10;1;15;12;—;38

Holcomb;8;9;15;16;—;48

Stanton County at Lakin

The Stanton County girls grabbed a Hi-Plains League road victory on Friday at Lakin, 54-41.

Rylie Cook led the scoring attack for the Trojans with 16 points. Lakin’s Jaya Esquibel led all the scorers with 17 points.

In the boys contest, Lakin jumped out to an early lead, 30-14 at halftime, and cruised to a 57-27 victory at home.

The Broncs’ Jace Bachman led all scorers with 24 points, hitting eight 3-pointers.

STANTON GIRLS 54, LAKIN 41

Stanton County;8;16;16;14;—;54

Lakin;9;13;6;13;—;41

LAKIN BOYS 57, STANTON 27

Stanton County;5;9;7;6;—;27

Lakin;15;15;18;9;—;57

Sublette girls 50, Satanta 44



Although the Sublette girls started slow, down 6-11 after the first quarter, the Larks bounced back in the second quarter, scoring 23 to take a 29-24 lead into halftime and never looked back in the 50-44 win Friday.

Sublette’s Isabella Desaire led all scorers with 15 points, while teammate Bekah Unruh added 10.

Satanta’s Ava Howie led the scoring for the Indians with 13 points. Sicely Jackson had 11.

Satanta;11;13;9;11;—;44

Sublette;6;23;14;7;—;50

Southwestern Heights Boys 51, Syracuse 44

A 21-7 third quarter propelled the Southwestern Heights boys to a 51-44 victory on the road over Syracuse on Friday.

Southwestern Heights’ Hever Mercado and Syracuse’ Austin Plunket shared top scoring honors, each scoring 12 points.

Southwestern Heights;6;7;21;17;—;51

Syracuse;5;13;7;19;—;44