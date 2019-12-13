The Clarion Inn Roundball Classic opened play Thursday for the first of three nights of basketball involving area high school boys and girls teams.

Garden City, Holcomb and Scott City are facing teams on their home courts Thursday and Friday, then all the games Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m., will be at GCHS.

Garden City girls 49, Palmer Ridge 40



The Garden City girls squad opened the tournament against Palmer Ridge, Colo., picking up their first win of the young season, 49-40.

The Buffaloes started slow, only scoring seven points in each of the first two quarters, and were down 22-14 at halftime.

The second half was a different story.

Garden City came out firing, including a 5-0 run late in the third to take the lead, for a 21-point third quarter. Palmer Ridge could only manage eight points in the quarter. The Buffaloes continued their double-digit shooting in the fourth with 14 points to take the win.

Palmer Ridge’s Eden Bonser lead all scorers with 17 points. Julie Calzonetti led the Buffalo attack with 12 points, while Symone Simmons added 11.

“I thought we did a much better job of competing defensively than we did on Tuesday,” GCHS coach Matt Pfeifer said. “We had a lot of players come in to the game and make a positive impact. It really showed some mental toughness to come back after being down 10, and showed our kids what they are capable of.”

The Buffaloes were set to face Coronado, Colo., on Friday night and match up against Scott City at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

Palmer Ridge 11-11-8-10 — 40

Garden City 7-7-21-14 — 49

Garden City boys 55, Palmer Ridge 50



The Garden City boys team opened play in the tournament with a 55-50 victory over Palmer Ridge, Colo.

The Buffaloes led throughout the game, 26-22, at halftime, on their way to the win in front of the home crowd.

Palmer Ridge’s Wes McEvoy led all scorers with 16 points. Tae Rosales led the way for the Buffaloes with 10 points. Isaac Flores and Luke Tolbert each had eight points in the contest.

The Buffaloes were set to face Coronado, Colo., on Friday and match up against Scott City at approximately 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Palmer Ridge 8-14-14-14 — 50

Garden City 14-12-16-13 — 55

Wichita Trinity 43, Holcomb girls 38



Holcomb High School’s girls team fell just short against Wichita Trinity on Thursday at Holcomb, 43-38.

The Longhorns were only down by two at half, 21-19, but had a third quarter of only eight points and never could gain a lead.

Wichita Trinity’s Austin Broadie led all scorers with 14 points, while the Longhorns’ Nicole Ruda was close behind, scoring 13 points.

Holcomb hosted Palmer Ridge on Friday and will face Coronado, Colo., at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Garden City High School.

Wichita Trinity 9-12-9-13 — 43

Holcomb 8-11-8-11 — 38

Holcomb boys 57, Wichita Trinity 31



The Holcomb High School boys team used a balanced scoring attack throughout the game, including five 3-pointers in the first half by Kobe Hands, to handle Wichita Trinity 57-31 on Thursday at Holcomb.

The Longhorns’ Jackson Stoppel led all scorers with 23 points. Hands added 15 toward the win.

Holcomb were set to face Palmer Ridge on Friday at home and will play Coronado, Colo., about 6 p.m. Saturday at Garden City High School.

Wichita Trinity 12-7-1-11 — 31

Holcomb 17-19-13-8 — 57

Scott City girls 65, Coronado 41



The Scott City girls handled Coronado, Colo., on Thursday at Scott City in an opening round game of the Clarion Inn Roundball Classic, 65-41.

The Beavers led throughout the game, 31-10 at halftime, scoring 24 in the final quarter.

SCHS’ Emily Weathers led all scorers with 16 points, including three 3-point baskets. Lyndi Rumford added 12 in the win.

Scott City were set to host Wichita Trinity on Friday and will square off with Garden City at 4:15 p.m. Saturday at GCHS.

Coronado 5-5-17-14 — 41

Scot City 16-15-10-24 — 65

Coronado 71, Scott City boys 67



The Scott City boys squad dropped its Thursday home game in the tournament to Coronado, Colo., 71-67.

The Beavers led most of the game, 33-28 at halftime, and 49-46 after three quarters. The fourth however proved costly, as SCHS was outscored 25-18.

Scott City’s Evyan Smith led all scorers with 26 points. Hunter Yager had 15, and Jackson Lewis added 10 to round out the Beavers' double-digit scoring.

Scott City was set to face Wichita Trinity at home on Friday, and will match up against Garden City about 7:45 p.m. Saturday at GCHS for the final game in the Clarion Inn Roundball Classic.

Coronado 12-16-18-25 — 71

Scott City 16-17-16-18 — 67