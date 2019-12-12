Garden City High School’s boys and girls basketball teams opened their seasons Tuesday on the road, traveling to Guymon, Okla.

Both teams fell short in their quest for a season-opening victory.

The Garden City girls fell 60-50, while the boys dropped a low-scoring game, 41-35.

In the girls game, the Buffaloes lead through three quarters of the game, leading 31-22 at halftime, but went cold in the fourth quarter. Garden City scored only five points in the final quarter, while Guymon racked up 19, its top scoring quarter of the game.

Julie Calzonetti was the leading scorer for the Buffaloes with 13 points. Amaya Gallegos added 11.

Garden City had little time to recoup as it faced Palmer Ridge, Colo., in an opening-round game of the Roundball Classic on Thursday at GCHS. The Buffaloes face Coronado, Colo., at 6 p.m. Friday, and will round out its play in the tournament on Saturday with a 4:15 p.m. matchup with Scott City.

Garden City 16-15-14-5 — 50

Guymon 9-13-17-19 — 60

On the boys’ side, Garden City started cold and stayed cold in the shooting department to open their season.

The Buffaloes scored only six points in each of the first two quarters, falling behind 23-12 at halftime. The shooting woes continued in the second half, but not as extreme, as GCHS doubled its scoring effort but it was not enough to overcome the first-half shortfalls.

Luke Tolbert lead the Buffaloes in scoring with 10 points.

Garden City faced Palmer Ridge, Colo., in an opening-round game of the Roundball Classic at GCHS on Thursday and will face Coronado, Colo., at approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday. The Buffaloes will close out the tournament on Saturday with the final game at 7:45 p.m. against Scott City.

Garden City 6-6-10-13 — 35

Guymon 14-9-10-8 — 41