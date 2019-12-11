Trying different mixes.

Garden City High School boys swim coach Brian Watkins mixed up his team Tuesday at Great Bend, with some Buffaloes swimming different events and different combinations on relay teams.

“We had a great showing in Great Bend,” Watkins said. "The boys won five events as a team and swam in a lot of different events this week, just to get a different look and to see how they would react to swimming something they don’t practice as much.”

The results ended up the same as last week at Salina South, with Garden City cruising to the team title by more than 80 points.

The Buffaloes' Connor Cupp came up big for GCHS, winning two individual events and being part of two relay teams that took the titles.

Cupp swam a state qualifying time of 56.82 in the 100-meter butterfly to win the event. It was also half a second faster than he swam last year at the state meet in Topeka. He also captured the win in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:06.9, which is a state-consideration time.

“Connor cup crushed it today,” Watkins said. “He brought us one state cut closer to our goal. Eight more meets, eight more (state) cuts to make.”

In the relay races, the 200-meter medley relay team of Kobe Otero, Jeremiah Bunce, Cupp and Esai Morales claimed the title with a combined time of 1:50.92 — a state-consideration time. The 200-meter freestyle relay team of Otero, Devin Chappel, Cupp and Bunce swam a time of 1:37.12 for first place and a state-consideration time.

“The medley relay had a different mix than last week, adding Esai Morales as the anchor leg, and they ended up winning the event and still swam a consideration time,” Watkins said.

Bunce improved his 100-meter freestyle time by almost a full second to win the event at 52.85, just shy of a state-qualifying time, but still good enough for a state-consideration time.

Garden City’s Otero picked up a state-consideration time in the 100 backstroke with a second-place finish at 1:01.45.

Other top 10 finishes for the Buffaloes and the times are:

• 200-meter freestyle: Chappel, second, 2:01.09; Joel Contrarez, fourth, 2:11.97; and Austin Morren, seventh, 2:28.79.

• 200-meter IM: Brody Hoff, third, 2:42.69; and Alec Erskin, sixth, 3:03.55.

• 50-meter freestyle: Morales, fourth, 25.36; and Nate Morren, eighth, 26.56.

• 100-meter butterfly: Otero, third, 1:01.73; and Contrarez, sixth, 1:10.48.

• 100-meter freestyle: Chappel, second, 53:82; and N. Morren, fourth, 59.43.

• 500-meter freestyle: Peter Hall, fourth, 6:43.31; Hoff, fifth, 6:43.94; and Emilio Arteaga, eighth, 7:34.45.

• 200-meter backstroke: Morales, third, 1:06.19; and Bunce, fourth, 1:07.73.

•100-meter breaststroke: Rory James, sixth, 1:24.20; and Rex Crotts, ninth, 1:30.76.

• 200-meter medley relay: Erskin, A. James, Hall, Alex DePaz, sixth, 2:11.53.

• 200-meter freestyle relay: A. James, Morales, Contrarez, N. Morren, fourth, 1:47.79.

• 400-meter freestyle relay: DePaz, A. Morren, Hall, A. James, fifth, 4:33.23; Austin Hess, Lane Durst,Arteaga, Erskin, sixth, 4:59.83; Collin Smith, Santiago Nunez, jack Koerperich, Freddie Samuel, eighth, 5:07.73; Carl Bors, Cross, Evan Gurrola, Yadiel Soto, 10th, 5:25.32.

“Our depth shined through today to take home the meet and win by 84 points,” Watkins said. “All five WAC schools were at this meet, so the boys feel good about where we stand in the conference.”

“I’m excited to see how the boys respond to a little bit harder week of workouts coming up, to prepare for our home meet and take them in to winter break with a good base,” Watkins said.

The Buffaloes travel to Hutchinson on Tuesday and then host a home meet at 4 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Garden City Family YMCA.

TEAM SCORES

Garden City - 386

Great Bend - 302

Dodge City - 254

Hays - 190

Liberal - 82

Hutchinson - 21