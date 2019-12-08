KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals signed former All-Star reliever Trevor Rosenthal to a minor-league contract that calls for a $2 million salary in the major leagues and an invitation to big league spring training.

Rosenthal could earn up to $2.25 million in bonuses while on the major-league roster.

The 29-year-old Rosenthal was dismal with the Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals last season, going 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in 22 appearances. It was a far cry from his 2015 form, when Rosenthal had a 2.10 ERA while making 48 saves and helping the St. Louis Cardinals to a 100-win season and the NL Central title.

Rosenthal will be reunited in Kansas City with new Royals manager Mike Matheny, who was the manager in St. Louis during his best seasons.

Rosenthal has a 3.45 ERA with 121 saves in seven big league seasons. He also was part of the 2013 Cardinals team that lost to the Boston Red Sox in the World Series.