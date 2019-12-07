Andover Trojans

HEAD COACH: SETH ANDERSON (1ST YEAR)

CLASS: 5A

CONFERENCE: AVCTL-II

LAST SEASON: 9-12

A new head coach and the best player in Butler County gives the Andover Trojans a shot at the AVCTL-II Championship.

“Our focus will be to play tough team defense and show grit on the court every game,” first year head coach Seth Anderson said.

Last season, Andover dropped 12 games. However, they change coaches and with Seth Anderson taking over, the Trojans will lean on Emma Cunningham to lead the way.

Cunningham is the Preseason Butler County Player of the Year. She was a 48 percent shooter last season for 8.7 points per game.

She spent time this summer honing her craft, playing MAYB and AAU ball. She played for Next Level Eclipse 2020 and has already committed to play for Baker University. She’ll provide a solid cornerstone for their system.

The Trojans will be more than just Cunningham. Allison Day, Mallory Woolston and Kate Ralston all will be key contributors as they’re the top returning players from a season ago.

Picked fourth in the AVCTL-II behind Goddard, Maize South and Andover Central, they’ll have to find a way to pull some upsets to get that conference crown.

“Our team doesn’t have a lot of varsity experience going into this season,” Anderson said. “We are learning to play with intensity and making smart decisions.”

The Trojans open against No. 2 McPherson to start their season. Then, they’ll get a home showdown with 4A state team, Andale. They’re preseason No. 7 in 4A.

“Our team will look to bounce back and contend for a league title this season by outcompeting our opponents and taking quality shots,” Anderson said.

Andover Central Jaguars

HEAD COACH: STANA JEFFERSON (16TH YEAR)

CLASS: 5A

CONFERENCE: AVCTL-II

LAST SEASON: 12-9

Stana Jefferson has seen probably all of it. As she heads into her 16th year at the helm of the Andover Central Jaguars, she goes with a young team.

“The young kids continued to get better throughout last year through a very tough schedule,” Jefferson said. “They were a young team with no seniors.”

This season, there are seniors and sophomore Brittany Harshaw is a year old and wiser. The All-County player was a force for the Jags last season. She was an honorable mention all-state as a freshman and was first team all-league last year. 14.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

She spent the summer honing her skills in travel ball and that maybe where the difference will lie this season.

Then, there is Bailey Wilborn. She was a second team all-league and averaged 13.5 points per game. The Jaguars are building something.

This group is a very coachable group,” Jefferson said. “I know will these girls will want to compete.”

The schedules does them no favors as they play Maize South and McPherson, two of the best teams in their respective classes right out of the gate. Then, they have to travel to Goddard near the start of winter break.

Another name to watch for when eyeing the Jaguars is Jaden Newfarmer. the junior averaged 8.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and was an honorable mention all-state in Class 5A last year.

Last year could be considered a rebuilding year with no seniors. This year, the Jaguars could consider this one a building block to the future.

Augusta Orioles

HEAD COACH: RAINEY MALOY (2ND YEAR)

CLASS: 4A

CONFERENCE: AVCTL-III

LAST SEASON: 12-9

A year before Rainey Maloy arrived, the Augusta Orioles found themselves in the Class 4A state playoffs. She's is looking for the secret sauce to get the Orioles back into the big dance.

“We will surprise a lot of teams because of our grit,” Maloy said.

The Augusta Orioles are coming off a 12-win season but will see the departure of six seniors from a year ago.

We are going to be young,” Maloy said. “We have kids who are willing to listen and work.”

Maycee Anderson will lead the Orioles. She is an athletic player who will cause havoc for opposing defenses. Her impact is immediate as she’s in our preseason All-County team.

Holley Slusser will step into a leadership role this season. She was a leader for the junior varsity in previous years according to Maloy. Slusser may not overwhelm you with size but she’s quick off the dribble and has an understanding of what Maloy wants on the court.

As usual, the Orioles’ schedule provides little relief. They’ll will play Buhler, Circle and McPherson all twice. Not to mention in county rival El Dorado twice as well.

Kenzie Terry and Emma Tipton will also become key players in the success.

Kenzie is an athlete,” Maloy said. “Emma is a solid player who will surprise some teams.”

Augusta opens their season at home against Mulvane on Friday. Dec. 6.

Berean Academy

HEAD COACH: KRISTIN WIEBE (15TH YEAR)

CLASS: 1A

CONFERENCE: Heart of America

LAST SEASON: 16-8

Berean may be the most northern Butler County team. That does not stop them from proving how good they are on the basketball court. In the 15 years that Kristin Wiebe has been at the helm of the Berean Academy Warriors, they’ve known winning.

That was no different last season when the Warriors won 16 games, ultimately falling in the Class 1A sub-state finals.

Wiebe will welcome back two letter winners from a year ago in Courtney Slabach and Brooke Wiebe, the multi-sport stand out.

Wiebe, the senior averaged 10.4 points per game as a junior and is the leading returning scorer. Slabach is more of a dual threat as she can pound you on the glass (5.0 rpg) and can score (6.6 ppg).

The Warriors have a handful of returning players that will be able to contribute immediately. Brittany Wiebe, Erin Mullins, Miranda Wiebe and Emma Neal all played decent minutes last season and are expected to see their production increase this season. All are only juniors.

“We return some good varsity experience and hope to compete well both in and out of league this year,” head coach Kristin Wiebe said.

That schedule will see the Warriors play some tough competition in the Heart of America league. Sterling is their opening night opponent and gave the Warriors fits last season.

They will head to the Marion tournament the following week.

Where the Warriors go will be up to how quickly the rotational players step up for the fighting Wiebe’s. They will be good but the question everyone should be asking: How good will they be?

Blustem Lady Lions

HEAD COACH: TROY BABCOCK (3RD YEAR)

CLASS: 2A

CONFERENCE: TRI-VALLEY

LAST SEASON: 14-6

The Lady Lions are coming off arguably one of the best seasons in school history. A trip to the Class 2A sub-state puts a type of expectations Bluestem probably will not shy away from. However, if they’re going to get back, or even to their first state appearance since 1996, they’ll have to rely on some youth.

“With two returning varsity players we will have a bit of a learning curve as a team,” third-year head coach Troy Babcock said.

Torrance Lovesee will headline the Lady Lions scouting report as she is ranked in our preseason All-County team. The volleyball standout is considered an excellent leader by Babcock. With the losses of Addyson Emmons, Nataline Bevan and Paige Fisher, Emma Young will be another Lady Lion that will have a lot of accountability with her to see Bluestem get the victories needed.

Babcock has a done a good job since being named the head coach in 2017. They’ve won at least 14 games each of his first two seasons after more than a decade of losing. Before Babcock graced the sidelines, the Lions had not won more than nine games in almost a decade.

He’s been able to win without some notable names at the bigger schools. He’s building a system and creating an atmosphere of winning.

“This team will be energetic,” Babcock said. “I’m excited for their opportunity.”

The Lady Lions get their first crack at their rivals, Eureka on Valentine’s Day. That’s a span of three straight home games to end the regular season.

Circle Lady Thunderbirds

HEAD COACH: BRIAN HENRY (14TH YEAR)

CLASS: 4A

CONFERENCE: AVCTL-III

LAST SEASON: 17-5 (Class 4A State Tournamen; Loss to Bishop Meige in first round)

As a coach and player, you really want to ignore any preseason rankings. The Lady T-Birds were picked by the Kansas coaches as the No. 6 in Class 4A.

After a run to the Class 4A State Tournament, the T-Birds ran into the buzz saw that is Bishop Meige. This year, they T-Birds want to get back and want to get deeper into the 8-team showdown.

Circle plays a high-pressure defense that the AVCTL has come to expect and probably hate.

Mallory Cowman will be the focal point of the defense. She’s a strong defender on the volleyball court, as well as the basketball court. Her ability to use her athleticism and her good hands can be a real dangerous player in transition. As we talked about, she can cut well and catch on the move, providing a strong offensive point for Henry’s offense.

Speaking of the offense, they rely on the guards, where Brinleey Ysidro, Lanna Chase and Kimalee Cook will come into play. Chase, already a state qualifier in tennis, will be equally important on the basketball court.

“After graduating seven productive seniors, we’re looking to reload and compete in the always tough AVCTL-III,” Henry said.

Circle opens with Rose Hill at home to start the season. It’s one of five home games to start the season. Outside of the El Dorado tournament, the T-Birds will not travel for consecutive games more than twice.

Madi Michaelis transfers from El Dorado, providing another chapter in the close rivalry between El Dorado and Circle.

Douglass Lady Bulldogs

HEAD COACH: DANIEL LANTZ (1ST YEAR)

CLASS: 3A

CONFERENCE: CPL

LAST SEASON: 6-14

The Lady Bulldogs have not been the same since they went to the state tournament in 2015. Three straight losing seasons is part of why Douglass went out and found Daniel Lantz.

For Lantz, he is excited about turning around a proud Douglass basketball tradition. From 2008-09 through 2015-16, the Lady Bulldogs won at least 10 games in seven of those eight seasons.

The last three years, it’s only 16 total wins. That’s where Lantz comes in. He has not coached since 2015 but knows how to win. He took the Caldwell boys team to the Class 1A-II State Tournament in back-to-back seasons.

Lantz will have his work cut out for him. He has a team that is young and inexperienced.

“They’re being asked to create a new team identity,” Lantz said. “So, there will some growing pains.”

Pains are not always bad. They say you learn the most from your losses. Lantz saw those pains grow into gains at Caldwell. After a 5-win season, the following season his team made it to the state tournament. It is a “trust the process” type of system.

Myra Megli is the lone returning letterwinner from a year ago. She’ll have the burden of leading a young team on her shoulders. She should have help. Rebecca Hajdukovich, a freshman, should help with that.The Lady Bulldogs will only have two seniors on the squad, Jayden High and Claire Hilyard.

“It may take this this season for us to click,” Lantz said. “We have some nice young players that will be thrown in at the varsity level right away.”

Douglass begins their season on Dec. 6 against Norwich at home.

El Dorado Lady Wildcats

HEAD COACH: JORDAN CRAWFORD (6TH YEAR)

CLASS: 4A

CONFERENCE: AVCTL-III

LAST SEASON: 1-20

The 2018-19 season for the El Dorado Lady Wildcats could be lost in the past and most would be happy with that. With a 1-20 record, the only way to go is up. For sixth year head coach, Jordan Crawford, that is the plan. The Lady Wildcats bring back a ton of experience heading into the 2019-20 season that should make for a vast improvement over last year.

“Playing hard and playing for one another will not be a problem for this group,” Crawford said.

Gone is junior guard Madi Michaelis, who has since transferred to rival Circle. That will not stop the massive influx of experience for El Dorado. Coach Crawford expects eight different players who are retuning letter winners from last season to get serious experience.

“They had a great summer of basketball,” Crawford said. “It has carried over to the first practices of the season,”

That does not include the freshman Macy Parsons. She is expected to crack the rotation. A freshman starting at 4A is definitely something to take notice.

El Dorado will open on the road against Cheney. They’ll come home and play Wichita Trinity and Cheney again before fall break.

The El Dorado Classic tournament is going to be tough with teams like Circle among the suitors. Playing your rival in a tournament, on your home floor. That could be a recipe for an upset.

The Wildcats have not had a winning season in almost two decades. The youth, turning into experience is a start. They last won at least eight games in Crawford’s second year in 2015-16. That could be the goal again. Rome was not built in a day but winning records and making it to state is the ultimate goal. For these Wildcats, it is about trusting Crawford will put them in the best position to win.

Flinthills Lady Mustangs

HEAD COACH: MONTY MELUGIN (7TH YEAR)

CLASS: 1A

CONFERENCE: South Central Border League

LAST SEASON: 12-10

After a down year in 2017-18, the Flinthills Mustangs found their winning ways once again last year and now hope to improve on their 12-win season from last year. They are bringing back the high expectations in Rosalia.

Seventh year head coach Monty Melugin has set his sights on taking Flinthills to their first state tournament in school history.

Picked to finish third in the South Central Border League, the Lady Mustangs will have to overcome Argonia and South Haven, two premiere teams.

“We have a lot of experience and look to improve on our record from last year,” Melugin said.

The Lady Mustangs bring back four starters from last year. Four seniors, Sarah Hinnen, Sarah Sorum, Janea Totty and Lyndee Martin all started as juniors, helping them to the 12 wins. They’ll look to build upon that this season. Sorum led the four, averaging about five points per game.

The roster is deep. There are five freshmen going to be added to the roster to an already deep bench. The fighting Melugin’s will go as many as 12 deep if needed.

“We have eight returning players that lettered last season,” Melugin said.

One person to watch out for to step into that fifth starting role could be Lauren Donner, the 5-8 sophomore averaged 6.0 points per game as only a freshman.

Flinthills kicks off their 2019-20 schedule by hosting Lebo on Friday, Dec. 3. Then, they’ll head to the Fairfield tournament next weekend.

Remington Lady Broncos

HEAD COACH: MADDIJO KENNEDY (2ND SEASON)

CLASS: 2A

CONFERENCE: AVCTL-III

LAST SEASON: 4-15

Coach Kennedy chose not to fill out her preseason survey.

Rose Hill Rockets

HEAD COACH: GREG WELCH (5TH YEAR)

CLASS: 4A

CONFERENCE: AVCTL-IV

LAST SEASON: 14-7



Youth is sometimes a curse and a blessing. for Greg Welch, the Rose Hill Rockets will see an infusion of youth as they graduated a handful of key players from a squad that went to the sub-state finals.

“We will be balanced scoring wise but will rely on our leadership with our lone returning starter Jayden Chickadonz,” Welch said.

Last year, Chickadonz averaged twos across the board. two points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals per game as a junior.

“Our team will be athletic and fast,” Welch said. “We will need to be able to pressure other teams and be able to force live ball turnovers into points.”

Others will be joining her are juniors Haley Thrush, Korryn Hackney. The two were consistsence in the Rocket scorebook last year. Thursh came on late, averaging almost four points per game over Rose Hill’s final five games. Also junior Lexi Rose, she was a key rotational piece for the Rockets last year. Senior Izy Cain should become an integral part of what Welch wants to do offensively.

“Defensively we will have to focus on rebounding in order to push in transition,” Welch said. “Hard to run if we can’t get stops or rebounds.”

Rose Hill is in the unique AVCTL-IV division. While they don’t necessarily need to play the other Butler County schools, they play some.

They do have to go through Andale and Wellington to win the division. Wichita Collegiate may give the Rockets some trouble if they are not careful.

The season kicks off on Dec. 6 against Circle in Towanda. They’ll have the preseason tournament at Garden Plain starting Dec. 10.