Boys

Axtell Eagles

Coach: Jason Tynon (5th year).

Last year’s record: 9-13 (5-6, 8th in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A regional semifinals.

Returning starters: (4) Quinn Buessing, G, 6-1, sr.; Derek Buessing, G/F, 6-1, sr.; Clark Werner, G, 6-1, sr.; Mitch Buessing, G/F, 6-1, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: George Volle, G/F, 5-9, jr.; Braden Jones, G/F, 5-10, jr.; JJ Hart, G, 5-8, sr.; Isaac Detweiler, G, 5-8, fr.; Owen Strathman, F, 6-4, fr.

Outlook: Eagles never got over hump last year, going 2-8 in games that were within two possessions in the fourth quarter. ... Quinn and Derek Buessing are both four-year starters with Quinn averaging 17 ppg and 6 rpg and Derek averaging 5 ppg and 3 rpg last year. ... Werner and Mitch Buessing each averaged 3 ppg. ... Bulk of squad helped Eagle football team to first state championship game appearance since 1993 in fall. ... Detweiler and Strathman will contribute as freshmen.

Blue Valley-Randolph Rams

Coach: Blake Fronce (5th year).

Last year’s record: 16-7 (9-3, T2nd in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A sub-state finals.

Returning starters: (2) Brody Barr, PG, 6-3, sr.; Bryson Brockman, G, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Tucker Bylkas, sr.; Jeremiah Duncan, jr.; Jacob Dille, sr.; Ben Wichman, sr.

Outlook: Rams came within two points of ending 70-year state tournament drought, falling 55-53 to Lebo in sub-state finals. ... League showing was also best in several year. ... Graduation claimed all-leaguers and four-year starters Lane Peter and Cole Montgomery. ... Barr averaged close to a double-double. ... Bylkas was impact addition last year as transfer and teams with Brockman to give the Rams good threats from 3-point range.

Centralia Panthers

Coach: Cole Alderfer (5th year).

Last year’s record: 15-9 (8-3, 4th in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A sub-state semifinals.

Returning starters: (2) Kamble Haverkamp, G, sr.; Colby Arnold, G/F, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Noah Quigley, G/F, 5-10, sr.; Cooper Deters, G, 5-11, sr.; Ian Haverkamp, G, 5-10, jr.; Tyler Heinen, G, 6-1, jr.; Raef Osterhaus, G/F, 6-1, so.; Presley Bowers, G/F, 6-2, so.; Jude Conley, G/F, 6-2, jr.;; Trent Mars, G, 5-9, jr.; Corbin Becker, G, 5-10, sr.

Outlook: Panthers saw season end with loss to Burlingame in sub-state semifinals. .Bulk of team’s size was lost to graduation, including All-1A pick Daegan Steinlage, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder. ... Kamble Haverkamp averaged 10.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 5 apg. ... Arnold added 9.4 ppg and 3.7 rpg. ... Panthers were deep last year and that should be strength this year. ... Bulk of squad helped Panther football team to Class 1A state championship.

Clifton-Clyde Eagles

Coach: Jim Blackwell (3rd year).

Last year’s record: 14-8 (6-6, 7th in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A regional semifinals.

Returning starters: (4) Slater Lawson, G, 5-10, sr.; Doug Koch, F/C, 6-0, jr.; Aiden Rudolph, G, 6-1, jr.; Wyatt Lange, C, 6-5, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Gunner Coffman, G, 5-11, sr.; Thomas Biery, G, 5-8, sr.; Eric Peterson, F, 6-2, sr.; Jarik Weiche, F, 5-11, jr.; Isaiah LeDuc-Pierce, G, 5-7, jr.; Tee Koch, G, 5-8, so.

Outlook: Eagles only lost one player, all-leaguer Christian Seifert, to graduation. ... Rudolph averaged 13.9 ppg and 6.6 rpg as sophomore. .... Lange added 7.1 ppg and 5.5 rpg. .. COffman came off bench for 8.4 ppg. ... Lawson added 5.6 ppg.

Doniphan West Mustangs

Coach: David Johnson (8th year).

Last year’s record: 3-18 (1-11, 12th in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A regional first round.

Returning starters: (4) Lafe Blevins, PG, jr.; Fletcher Penny, F, jr.; Kaleb Ridout, F, jr.; Trent Spiker, F, so.

Other returners/newcomers: Creighton Johnson, G, so.; Kole Franken, G, so.; Broc Leatherman, G, so.; Hunter Smith, F, so.; Cooper Clark, C, so.

Outlook: Johnson returns as head coach after taking last year off and inherits youngest team in the league. ... Mustangs have just two juniors and no seniors. ... Blevins will miss early part of season with injury. ... Mustangs had won at least 14 games for four straight years before last year’s slip to three wins.

Frankfort Wildcats

Coach: Nick Anderson (6th year).

Last year’s record: 11-10 (8-4, 6th in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A regional first round.

Returning starters: (4) Garret Dalinghaus, F, sr.; Gavin Cornelison, G, jr.; Cade Schreiner, G, sr.; Aiden Gerstner, G, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Bryce Stowell, G, jr.; Caden Dalinghaus, G, so.; Samuel Gros, G/F, so.; Ethan Armstrong, G, so.; Zavier Brandt, F, so.; Cody Rogers, G, so.

Outlook: Wildcats return four starters, but will be young with mostly sophomores filling reserve roles. ... Only 14 players out total and no player taller than 6-foot-1. ... Garret Dalinghaus averaged 10.3 ppg and Cornelison added 8 ppg.

Hanover Wildcats

Coach: Kim Lohse (25th year).

Last year’s record: 24-2 (12-0, 1st in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A state tournament first round.

Returning starters: (0).

Other returners/newcomers: Taegan Schwartz, G, 5-10, sr.; Emmitt Jueneman, G, 6-1, so.; Jacob Jueneman, F, 6-3, jr.; Blake Hynek, F, 6-4, jr.; Zach Zarybnicky, G, 6-0, sr.; Zach Bruna, G, 5-10, sr.; Philip Doebele, G, 6-1, so.; Keegan Dimler, G, 6-0, so.

Outlook: Wildcats dropped season opener to Seabury last year and then didn’t lose again until falling to St. John in the first round of the Class 1A state tournament,winning 24 straight games. ... Lohse won his 500th career game last year. ... Roster will be almost entirely new after 10 seniors and all five starters graduated. ... Schwartz is most experienced player. .. Wildcat JV went 16-2.

Linn Bulldogs

Coach: Dalton Haist (2nd year).

Last year’s record: 3-16 (2-10, 11th in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A regional first round.

Returning starters: (5) Daniel York, G, 5-10, sr.; Jace Schaefer, G/F, 5-10, sr.; Tyler Ohlde, C, 6-2, sr.; Trent Beier, G/F, 6-0, jr.; Keaton Bargman, G, 6-1, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Ricardo Cardenas, G, 5-7, sr.; Eli Thalman, C, 6-3, jr.; Kevin Alvarado, G, 5-10, so.

Outlook: Bulldogs only graduate two seniors off last year’s team. ... Beier averaged 7.9 ppg and Ohlde was right behind at 7 ppg. ... Bargman (5.4 ppg) and York (5.1 ppg) were also over 5 ppg. ... Ohlde averaged 6 rpg and Beier averaged 5.1 rpg.

Onaga Buffaloes

Coach: Chase Sperber (1st year).

Last year’s record: 1-20 (0-12, 13th in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A regional first round.

Returning starters: (3) Sam Kufahl, G, 6-0, sr.; Keaton Blaske, G, 5-10, jr.; Casey Myers, G, 6-2, so.

Other returners/newcomers: Colby Myers, F, 6-2, so.; Jason Abitz, F, 6-4, so.; Zach Fisher, G, 6-2, fr.; Josh Marten, G, 5-6, so.

Outlook: Buffaloes have no seniors and just two juniors on roster. ... Sperber takes over as head coach, replacing Ryan Noel, who moved over to the girls’ program. ... Lone win last year came in season-opener against Linn.

Troy Trojans

Coach: Jonathan Rodvelt (1st year).

Last year’s record: 6-13 (4-6, 9th in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A regional first round.

Returning starters: (2) Kipp Jasper, G, 6-0, sr.; Tate Smith, F, 6-2, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Griffin Weber, G, 5-5, so.; Bryton Etherton, F, 5-11, sr.; Jacob Moore, F, 6-0, sr.; Camden Anderson, G, 5-8, so.

Outlook: Trojans made four-win improvement last year, but have third head coach in three years as Rodvelt takes over program after two years as assistant. ... Three starters graduated and Jasper will miss entire season with injury from football. ... He averaged 8.8 ppg and 5.4 rpg. ... That leaves Smith as only returner with meaningful stats, averaging 11.3 ppg and 5.4 rpg.

Valley Heights Mustangs

Coach: Adam Schreiner (6th year).

Last year’s record: 13-10 (8-4, 5th in league).

Postseason: lost in 2A sub-state semifinals.

Returning starters: (5) Cole Coggins, sr.; Trey Martin, sr.; Cameron Beardsley, jr.; Jake Yungeberg, jr.; Bryson Kenworthy, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Jackson O’Toole, jr.; Evan Haines, jr.; Kadin Claycamp, jr.; Trenton L’Ecuyer, so.; Trayton Claycamp, so.

Outlook: Mustangs only graudated one player off last year’s team and he was injured most of season. ... Beardsley was second-team All-2A selection last year.

Washington County Tigers

Coach: Robert Smith (3rd year).

Last year’s record: 15-7 (9-3, T2nd in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A regional semifinals.

Returning starters: (3) Kobe Hoover, G, jr.; Drew Buhrman, G, jr.; Tyler Nelson, F, sr.; Garrett Otott, F, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Tyler Simmons, G, sr.; Jack Gillum, G, jr.; Zach Goodwin, G, sr.; Austin Parrack, G, sr.; Trevor Grace, F, jr.; Sean Bruna, F, sr.

Outlook: Tigers tied for second in league, but were bounced from postseason early with regional semifinal loss. ... Buhrman was leading scorer as sophomore, but was hurt during football and could miss some or all of season.

Wetmore Cardinals

Coach: Mark Martin (2nd year).

Last year’s record: 8-14 (4-8, 10th in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A regional semifinals.

Returning starters: (4) Kael McQueen, G, 5-9, jr.; Braden Henry, G, 5-11; Eric Bloom, G, 5-10; Storm Hackler, G, 5-9.

Other returners/newcomers: Kevin Shumaker, F, 6-1; Jacob Carls, F, 5-11; Kyler Wommack, G, 5-8; Dierk Hanzlicek, G, 5-7.

Outlook: Cardinals improved by three wins last year and won postseason game. ... McQueen averaged 9.7 ppg. .. Henry added 7.5 ppg and Bloom had 5.3 ppg. ... Cardinals will have to rely on freshmen to fill depth. ... Shumaker is lone player taller than 6-foot.

Girls

Axtell Eagles

Coach: Abby Stueve (4th year).

Last year’s record: 7-14 (4-7, 10th in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A regional semifinals.

Returning starters: (3) Kinsey Feldkamp, G, 5-7, sr.; Halie Schmitz, PG, 5-4, jr.; Bree Porting, G, 5-7, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Lily McClellan, C, 5-8, so.; Taylor McClellan, G, 5-5, sr.; Aspen Buessing, G/F, 5-5, so.

Outlook: Eagles finished 10th in league, but took fifth at league tournament. ... Feldkamp averaged 6.2 ppg and had 32 steals and is a three-year starter. ... Eagles will be guard heavy, but must replace frontcourt, including leading scorer Hanna Schmitz. ... A handful of freshmen will contribute.

Blue Valley-Randolph Rams

Coach: Matt Schreiber (4th year).

Last year’s record: 11-10 (5-7, T7th in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A regional semifinals.

Returning starters: (4) Brooklyn Zoeller, PG, 5-7, sr.; Allie Cassel, F/C, 5-10, sr.; Breanna Young, G, 5-6, so.; Abby Cassel, G/F, 5-7, so.

Other returners/newcomers: Brooklyn Young, G, 5-6, so.; Bri Gough, F, 5-9, sr.; Madison Marker, F, 5-9, sr.; Madison O’Shea, G, 5-6, jr.; Landry Zoeller, PG, 5-5, fr.

Outlook: Rams have one of top 1-2 punches in league in Zoeller and Allie Cassel, both of whom are four-year starters. ... Zoeller averaged 16.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3 apg and 3 spg last year. ... Cassel was a double-double machine, averaging 13.2 ppg and 10.1 rpg. ... Breanna Young averaged 4 ppg and 4.6 rpg. ... Abby Cassel added 3.2 ppg and 5 rpg. ... Rams have posted back-to-back winning seasons.

Centralia Panthers

Coach: Roger Holthaus (11th year).

Last year’s record: 17-7 (9-2, 4th in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A sub-state semifinals.

Returning starters: (1) Morgan Kramer, PG, 5-5, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Avery Mars, G, 5-4, jr.; Olivia Kuckelman, G, 5-8, sr.; Sarah Koch, F, 5-9, jr.; Kennedy Becker, F, 5-10, sr.; Allie Collins, G, 5-4, so.; Abby Flentie, G, 5-4, so.

Outlook: Panthers will have new look after graduating four starters, including standout center Madison Lueger, an All-1A selection. .. Kramer averaged 12 ppg, 3 spg and 2 apg. ... Kuckelman is transfer from Axtell who could have impact. ... .

Clifton-Clyde Eagles

Coach: Kieran Wurtz (7th year).

Last year’s record: 13-7 (7-5, 5th in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A regional semifinals.

Returning starters: (4) Jaysie Bowser, PG, 5-5, sr.; Adria Girard, G, 5-5, sr.; Payton Girard, F, 5-7, sr.; Mallory Callihan, C, 5-8, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Julia Douglas, G, 5-2, jr.; Elizabeth Nobert, G/F, 5-6, so.; Kiara Knox, F, 5-7, jr.; Karsyn Sikes, G, 5-1, so.

Outlook: Eagles only lost one player to graduation, Kalista Hubert. ... Bowser averaged 11.5 ppg and 2.9 spg. ... Callihan averaged 8 ppg and 7.4 rpg. ... Girard averaged 5.2 ppg and 6 rpg.

Doniphan West Mustangs

Coach: Perry Smith (4th year).

Last year’s record: 12-12 (6-6, 6th in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A sub-state semifinals.

Returning starters: (5) Makinley Smith, G, 5-8, sr.; Myah Olson, G, 5-4, jr.; Heidi Leach, G, 5-7, jr.; Kinlee Whetstine, G, 5-5, jr.; Sadie Leach, F, 5-9 jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Sydney Smith, F, 5-8, so.; Jaiden Taylor, G, 5-7, so.; Emma Albers, G, 5-6, so.; Chloe Clevenger, G, 5-4, fr.; Avery Weathersby, G, 5-8, fr.; Claire Cole, G, 5-7, fr.; Kyra Johnson, G, 5-7, fr.; Lilly Clark, F, 5-7, fr.

Outlook: Mustangs return entire team which advanced to sub-state semifinals. ... Makinley Smith is four-year starter and three-time all-leaguer who averaged 16.5 ppg and 7 rpg, coming back from early-season injury. .. Olson averaged 11.1 ppg. ... Heidi Leach averaged 8.3 ppg ad 4 rpg. ... Strong freshman class will provide depth.

Frankfort Wildcats

Coach: Brian Ebert (4th year).

Last year’s record: 22-3 (11-1, T1st in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A sub-state finals.

Returning starters: (3) Kennen Brandt, 5-9, sr.; Alli Tommer, 5-9, sr.; Mariah Broxterman, 5-11, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Tara Fox, 5-10, sr.; Grace Dressman, 5-11, ssr.; Aubrie Rose, 5-7, jr.; Kacia Shirley, 5-7, jr.; Lydia Louiseau, 5-10, jr.

Outlook: Wildcats fell short for returning to state tournament, falling to Rural Vista in sub-state finals. ... Wildcats must replace four-year starter and standout Emilee Ebert, an All-1A pick who is now at Kansas State. ... Brandt averaged 11 ppg and 6 rpg. ... Broxterman averaged 8 ppg and 4 rpg. ... Tommer averaged 7 ppg and 4 rpg. ... Shirley and Rose each averaged 4 ppg.

Hanover Wildcats

Coach: Chris Beikman (5th year).

Last year’s record: 24-4 (11-1, T1st in league).

Postseason: placed second at 1A state tournament.

Returning starters: (2) Tianna Lohse, G, sr.; Cadlee Stallbaumer, G, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Emma Bruna, jr.; Makenna Jueneman, jr.; Taeghan Zabokrstky, G, jr.

Outlook: Wildcats saw bid for third state title in four years end with loss to six-time state champion Central Plains in 1A state championship game. ... Wildcats upset undefeated Olpe in first round at state. ... Biggest loss to graduation is all-time leading scorer Macy Doebele, a two-time All-1A pick who is now playing at Washburn. ... Lohse averaged 10.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.9 apg and 2.7 spg and hit game-winning shot for state title as freshman. ... Stallbaumer averaged 6. 1ppg, 3 rpg, 2 apg and 2 spg.

Linn Bulldogs

Coach: Trevor Kuhlman (1st year).

Last year’s record: 4-15 (2-10, 10th in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A regional first round.

Returning starters: (4) Liz Bott, G, 5-4, sr.; Kaylee Oehmke, G, 5-8, sr.; Haley Dittmer, F, 5-9, sr.; Faith Beikman, F, 6-0, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Kyrah Moore, G, 5-5, so.; Kendra Damman, F, 5-10, so.; Lindsay Mueller, G, 5-5, so.; Maggie Hansen, G, 5-4, so.; Sophia Bott, G, 5-4, fr.; Ella Thallman, F, 5-11, fr.

Outlook: Kuhlman in first year as head coach and previously coach Ellsworth’s boys. ... Bott averaged 6.3 ppg last year. ... Moore averaged 7 ppg. ... Oehmke averaged 5.2 ppg. ... Beikman averaged 5 rpg. ... Bulldogs only loss one senior of last year’s team.

Onaga Buffaloes

Coach: Ryan Noel (1st year).

Last year’s record: 0-21 (0-12, 13th in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A regional first round.

Returning starters: (4) Chloe Fischer, G, jr.; Kenzie Schwartz, G, so.; Kady Figge, F, sr.; Morghan Owens, G, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Madyson Buescher, G, jr.; Grace Wegner, G, so.; Caidin Meyer, F, jr.; Kyla McLaughlin, G, sr.; Laura Krohn, F, sr.; Rebecca Krohn, F, jr.; Emma Kolterman, C, fr.; Eva Krohn, F, fr.; Alli Nider, G, fr.; Chloe Klepikow, C, fr.

Outlook: Noel moves over to coach Buffaloes girls after coaching boys last year. ... Buffaloes only graduated Katelyn VanDonge, who battled injuries most of last year. ... Buffaloes scored more than 30 just twice and never more than 33. ... Figge is leading returning scorer at 5.8 ppg. ... Krohn sisters return after not playing last year. ... Only three seniors, but numbers are up overall.

Troy Trojans

Coach: Derek Jasper (22nd year).

Last year’s record: 3-17 (1-10, 12th in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A regionals first round.

Returning starters: (3) Macy Norris, G, 5-5, sr.; Sidney Fleek, F, 5-5, sr.; Holly Williams, G, 5-4, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Avery Euler, F, 5-4, so.; Reagen Hill, G, 5-3, so.; Abby Parks, F, 5-6, so.

Outlook: Trojans will be young with two-thirds of roster freshmen. ... Norris averaged 7 ppg. ... Euler added 6 ppg off bench. ... Fleek averaged 4 ppg, while Williams, Hill and Parks all added 3 ppg.

Valley Heights Mustangs

Coach: Jordan Broxterman (5th year).

Last year’s record: 18-5 (10-2, 3rd in league).

Postseason: lost in 2A sub-state semifinals.

Returning starters: (4) Sam Vermetten, G/F, 5-8, sr.; Emma Toerber, G/F, 5-9, jr.; Maddy Vermetten, G/F, 5-9, so.; Emma Yungeberg, F, 5-10, so.

Other returners/newcomers: Kennedy Stevenson, G, 5-2, sr.; Cat Toerberg, G, 5-6, so.; Kate Wanamaker, G, 5-5, sr.; Shae Murk, F, 5-9, sr.; Abby Lister, G, 5-6, sr.

Outlook: Mustangs started slow with three freshmen playing big minutes, but came on strong late. ... Only two players were lost to graduation. .. Sam Vermetten led Mustangs with 11 ppg and 7.7 rpg. ... Yungeberg had big freshman year, averaging 10 ppg and 7.5 rpg. ... Four other returners averaged at least 4.3 ppg with Emma Toerber averaging 8.5 ppg. ... Bulk of squad helped Mustang volleyball team to 2A state tournament appearance.

Washington County Tigers

Coach: Scott Romeiser (7th year).

Last year’s record: 8-13 (5-7, T7th in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A regional semifinals.

Returning starters: (5) Grace Otott, G, 5-3, sr.; Jenea Romeiser, F, 5-8, sr.; McKenzie Metz, C, 6-0, sr.; Alyssa Kern, G, 5-6, jr.; Camryn Boykin, G, 5-6, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Mia Caidez, F, 5-8, jr.; Britney Metz, F, 5-9, sr.; Riley Dusin, G, 5-3, so.; Nina Kern, G, 5-4, jr.

Outlook: Tigers return everyone from last year’s team and hopes to return to winning ways. .. Kern had big sophomore season, averaging 12.9 ppg. .. Boykin added 8.9 ppg and Otott added 7.5 ppg.

Wetmore Cardinals

Coach: Jason Claycamp (2nd year).

Last year’s record: 10-11 (5-7, T7th in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A regional semifinals.

Returning starters: (5) Ashley Flowers, G, 5-4, sr.; Alyssa Bloom, G, jr.; Kenzie Strathman, F, 6-0, so.; Regan Osterhaus, F, 6-0, jr.; Campbell Brown, G, 5-3, so.

Other returners/newcomers: Abby Shumaker, G, 5-5, jr.; Taylor Filmore, G, 5-8, so.; Alvana Crimas, G, 5-3, jr.

Outlook: Despite not having a senior last year, Cardinals improved win total to double digits. ... Strathman had big fresman season averaging team-high 10.4 ppg and 12.2 rpg. ... Bloom added 8.6 ppg, while Osterhaus added 7.3 ppg and 7.2 rpg.

TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE

2018-19 STANDINGS

Boys

;League;Overall

*Hanover;12-0;24-2

BV-Randolph;9-3;16-7

Washington County;9-3;15-7

Centralia;8-3;15-9

Valley Heights;8-4;13-10

Frankfort;8-4;11-10

Clifton-Clyde;6-6;14-8

Axtell;5-6;9-13

Troy;4-6;6-13

Wetmore;4-8;8-14

Linn;2-10;3-16

Doniphan West;1-11;3-18

Onaga;0-12;1-20

Girls

;League;Overall

*Hanover;11-1;24-4

*Frankfort;11-1;22-3

Valley Heights;10-2;17-4

Centralia;9-2;17-7

Clifton-Clyde;7-5;13-7

Doniphan West;6-6;12-11

BV-Randolph;5-7;11-10

Wetmore;5-7;10-11

Washington County;5-7;9-13

Axtell;4-7;7-14

Linn;2-10;4-15

Troy;1-9;3-17

Onaga;0-12;0-21

Returning all-leaguers

Boys

Colby Arnold, Centralia (2nd); Cameron Beardsley, Valley Heights (2nd); Quinn Buessing, Axtell (1st); Drew Buhrman, Washington County (2nd); Garret Dalinghaus, Frankfort (2nd); Kamble Haverkamp, Centralia (1st); Trey Martin, Valley Heights (2nd); Aiden Rudolph, Clifton-Clyde (1st); Daegan Steinlage, sr., Centralia.

Girls

Jaysie Bowser, Clifton-Clyde (2nd); Kennan Brandt, Frankfort (1st); Allie Cassel, BV-Randolph (2nd); Alyssa Kern, Washington County (2nd); Morgan Kramer, Centralia (1st); Tianna Lohse, Hanover (1st); Myah Olson, Doniphan West (2nd); Grace Ottot, Washington County (2nd); Makinley Smith, Doniphan West (1st); Kenzie Strathman, Wetmore (2nd); Emma Toerber, Valley Heights (2nd); Sam Vermetten, Valley Heights (1st); Emma Yungeberg, Valley Heights (2nd); Brooklyn Zoeller, BV-Randolph (1st).