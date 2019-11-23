PERRY — After jumping out in front 14-0 early in the second quarter Friday night, Hayden's football team looked like a good bet to advance to the Class 3A championship game.

But Wildcat penalties and special team miscues turned the tide as Perry-Lecompton rallied for a 35-27 victory.

With the win the 8-3 Kaws moved on to play Andale in next Saturday's state final at Hutchinson while Hayden ended its year 10-2, with both losses coming against Perry-Lecompton.

"There aren't none of us feeling too good tonight,'' Hayden coach Bill Arnold said. "I felt like we had a good group that had an opportunity to play in the state championship game and we didn't get it done.''

Hayden jumped out in front 14-0 at the 10:18 mark of the second quarter as junior Desmond Purnell scored on runs of 62 and 4 yards, but Perry-Lecompton took advantage of a Wildcat fumbled punt to cut its halftime deficit to 14-7 on an 11-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Billy Welch to junior Hunter Hess and the Kaws tied the game on its opening drive of the second half after junior Caidon Quinlan set up the scoring opportunity with a kickoff return to the Wildcat 37.

Four plays later junior Thad Metcalfe scored from 3 yards out with 10:22 left in the third quarter.

After forcing a Hayden punt, Perry-Lecompton took its first lead of the night on a 15-yard TD pass from Welch to junior Ben Stone with 3:35 left in the third, but Hayden answered with Purnell's third TD, a 7-yard run, to knot the game with 11:24 remaining.

Perry-Lecompton broke the tie on a 51-yard pass from Welch to Stone, taking a 28-21 lead with 8:09 left.

Hayden used a 42-yard pass play from senior Cade Pavlik to senior Cole Chisham to set up a 10-yard TD pass from Pavlik to junior Trey Pivarnik, but the Kaws blocked the Wildcats' extra-point try to maintain a 1-point advantage.

Perry-Lecompton then used another long kickoff return, this time from Metcalfe to the Hayden 36, and two plays later Metcalfe scored on a 27-yard run. Sophomore Ticiano Gonzalez added his fifth extra point to put the Kaws up by the final margin with 4:04 remaining.

"As good as we were last week in special teams, we were equally as bad today,'' Arnold said.

Hayden reached the Perry-Lecompton 30 on its last-gasp possession but ended up turning the ball over on downs.

In addition to its special team problems, Hayden also hurt itself with a pair of turnovers and 90 yards in penalties, including 30 on one play.

"I think we lost our composure out there,'' Arnold said. "We've talked to kids before. You can't retaliate in situations, you've got to give it back the next play. We lost our composure and we lost some assignments.

"Tip your hat to Perry. They out-played us up front. They were more physical and we had a hard time sustaining things offensively.''

Purnell had a big night for the Wildcats, rushing for 152 yards on 20 carries and setting up Hayden's second touchdown with a pass interception.

Pavlik, who got the start at quarterback in place of the injured Johnny Holloway, completed 8 of 13 passes for 144 yards.

Welch passed for 216 yards on an 11 of 21 performance while Metcalfe had 87 rushing yards on 18 carries.

"I'm not going to lie, I wasn't worried when we were down 14-0,'' Welch said. "We've got so many playmakers that any time we can go score. Whatever the down and distance is, third and 25, third and 2, we've got a chance.''

Perry-Lecompton will face Andale, a 55-20 winner over Cheney, in the 3A championship game at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Hutchinson Community College.

PERRY-LECOMPTON 35, HAYDEN 27



Hayden (10-2);7;7;0;13;—;27

Perry-Lecompton (9-3);0;7;14;14;—;35

Hay — Purnell 62 run (Specht kick)

Hay — Purnell 4 run (Specht kick)

P-L — Hess 11 pass from Welch (Gonzalez kick)

P-L — Metcalfe 3 run (Gonzalez kick)

P-L — Stone 15 pass from Welch (Gonzalez kick)

Hay — Purnell 7 run (Specht kick)

P-L — Stone 51 pass from Welch (Gonzalez kick)

Hay — Pivarnik 10 pass from Pavlik (kick blocked)

P-L — Metcalfe 27 run (Gonzalez kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing — Hayden: Purnell 20-152, DeVader 7-31, Konrade 4-18, Thompson 2-6, Chisham 2-(minus)-6, Pavlik 3-(minus)-16. Perry-Lecompton: Metcalfe 18-87, Welch 17-14, Team 1-(minus)-1.

Passing — Hayden: Pavlik 8-13-1, 144 yards. Perry-Lecompton: Welch 11-21-1, 216.

Receiving — Hayden: Chisham 3-92, Pivarnik 2-23, Purnell 2-16, Diaz 1-13. Perry-Lecompton: Stone 5-122, Williams 3-58, Hess 2-22, Metcalfe 1-14.

Punting — Hayden: Purnell 4-35.5. Perry-Lecompton: Stone 2-47.0.