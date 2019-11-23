FRIDAY'S STATE SEMIFINAL RESULTS

CLASS 6A

Olathe North 28, Blue Valley 7

Derby 63, Topeka High 35

CLASS 5A

Mill Valley 34, Aquinas 31 OT

Wichita Northwest 80, Maize 42

CLASS 4A

Miege 48, Paola 14

Andover Central 7, McPherson 0

CLASS 3A

Perry-Lecompton 35, Hayden 27

Andale 55, Cheney 20

CLASS 2A

Riley County (9-2) at Nemaha Central (9-2), ppd. to Sat.

Norton 10, Hoisington 8

CLASS 1A

Centralia 44, Jackson Heights 6

Smith Center 20, Plainville 19

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I

Canton-Galva 46, Madison 6

St. Francis 66, Leoti 20

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II

Axtell 26, Hanover 12

Hutchinson Central Christian (10-1) at Osborne (11-0), ppd. to Sat.

NEXT WEEK'S CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS

CLASS 6A

At Welch Stadium, Emporia

Olathe North (10-2) vs. Derby (12-0), 1 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At Carnie Smith Stadium, Pittsburg

Mill Valley (9-3) vs. Wichita Northwest (12-0), 1 p.m.

CLASS 4A

At Hummer Sports Park, Topeka

Miege (10-2) vs. Andover Central (11-1), 1 p.m.

CLASS 3A

At Gowan Stadium, Hutchinson

Perry-Lecompton (9-3) vs. Andale (12-0), 1 p.m.

CLASS 2A

At Salina District Stadium

Riley County-Nemaha Central winner vs. Norton (9-3), 1 p.m.

CLASS 1A

At Lewis Field, Hays

Centralia (11-1) vs. Smith Center (12-0), 1 p.m.

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I

At Fischer Field, Newton

Canton-Galva (12-0) vs. St. Francis (12-0), 11 a.m.

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II

At Fischer Field, Newton

Axtell (11-1) vs. Hutchinson Central Christian-Osborne winner, 2:45 p.m.

FRIDAY'S PLAYOFF BOXSCORES

AXTELL 26, HANOVER 12

Axtell;8;12;0;6;—;26

Hanover;0;6;0;6;—;12

Axtell — Q. Buessing (2) 3 run, 12 run, Detweiler 9 pass from Q. Buessing, Hart 22 pass from Q. Buessing. PAT — D. Buessing pass from Q. Buessing.

Hanover — J. Jueneman 5 run, E. Jueneman 7 pass from J. Juenman.