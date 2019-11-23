HANOVER — In October, Axtell ended Hanover's eight-man state-record winning streak, snapping the Wildcats' string of 43 consecutive victories with a 28-26 win.

On Friday, the Eagles ended another Hanover streak, bringing the Wildcats' three-year reign in Eight-Man Division II to an end. And this time, they didn't need any late heroics.

After rallying around the loss of star quarterback Quinn Buessing to stun Hanover in the final minute of their regular-season meeting, Axtell rode Buessing to a decisive victory in Friday's rematch at Hanover. Buessing ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more as Axtell built a 20-6 halftime lead and finished off the season sweep of the Wildcats with a 26-12 victory.

Axtell (11-1) advanced to its first state championship game since 1993 and awaits the winner of Saturday's semifinal meeting between Osborne (11-0) and Hutchinson Central Christian (10-1), which was postponed Friday night by inclement weather. The title game will be held next Saturday at Newton's Fischer Field.

In the first meeting between the Twin Valley League rivals, Axtell fell down 14-0 before Buessing was knocked out of the game and the Eagles rallied. In the rematch, Axtell led from start to finish, getting on the board first on Buessing's 3-yard touchdown run and conversion pass to Derek Buessing late in the first quarter.

Hanover answered immediately in the second quarter on Jacob Jueneman's 5-yard touchdown run. But the Eagles stopped Jueneman on the conversion run to keep the lead and then needed just 21 seconds to respond with Buessing hitting Isaac Detweiler for a 9-yard touchdown.

A 22-yard touchdown pass from Buessing to JJ Hart put Axtell up 20-6 at halftime and Buessing added a 12-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter to make it 26-6.

Hanover got one final touchdown on a 7-yard pass from Jacob Jueneman to Emmit Jueneman, but saw its string of three straight state titles end. The Wildcats ended the season 10-2 with both losses to Axtell.

Buessing finished with 232 yards passing and 112 yards rushing, while Detweiler had 109 yards receiving. Jacob Jueneman led Hanover with 171 yards passing and 100 rushing, but the Wildcats turned it over three times.

CANTON-GALVA 46, MADISON 6 — Madison's bid for an undefeated season came to an end as No. 1 Canton-Galva took control early and shut down the Bulldogs.

Madison, which finished the season 11-1, went into the game as the highest-scoring team in the state, averaging 66 points per game. But Canton-Galva's defense had allowed just 55 points all season and completely shut down the Bulldog offense.

Madison's only touchdown came on a 69-yard kickoff return by Nasun Wasson after Canton-Galva had taken a 16-0 lead on a 64-yard touchdown pass from Landon Everett to Tyson Struber and a short Everett TD run.

Madison had a pair of drives reach the Eagle red zone, but couldn't convert them into scores and the Eagles steadily pulled away.