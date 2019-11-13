Continuing a journey.

Garden City High School’s Reagan Karlin will be continuing her journey in volleyball and furthering her education.

Karlin signed a letter of intent this morning at GCHS to play volleyball next season at Creighton University in Omaha, Neb.

The NCAA Division I school is in the Big East conference, and the volleyball program has been nationally ranked in the Top 25 for 50 consecutive weeks. So far this season the Bluejays are 20-4, and have won the Big East championship the last five years.

Karlin said she chose Creighton because it felt like home.

“Garden City will always have a special place in my heart, and the atmosphere at Creighton just makes me feel like I belong there,” Karlin said. “The players and coaches are so kind and amazing at what they do. I can’t wait to be a part of the program.”

The Buffalo reached 1,000 kills early in this season, and finished her high school volleyball career with 1,347. She also had 782 digs from her sophomore through senior years.

“Reagan has had a tremendous volleyball career as a Buffalo. She has spent countless hours working on her game and has truly developed as a person and player over the last four years,” GCHS Head Coach Trista Bailey said. “We don’t replace someone like Reagan, but we will remember what she did for our program for years to come.”

Karlin has received numerous honors for her play through her high school career, including being named to this year’s all-tournament team at the 6A state tournament by the Kansas Volleyball Association.

A break down of her volleyball career at GCHS looks like the following:

Freshman year: 232 kills.

Sophomore year: 387 kills, 274 digs.

Junior year: 343 kills, 274 digs.

Senior year: 385 kills, 206 digs.

“Playing for the GCHS volleyball team the last four years has been a huge part of my life. I’ve made memories with my team that I’ll keep forever. I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished together, like bringing home our ninth straight WAC (Western Athletic Conference) championship as well as another substate championship,” Karlin said. “I’ve had a lot of good times throughout my time in the program. My teammates and coaches are the absolute best, and I’m so grateful I’ve been able to play with them.”

Bailey said that Karlin has matured in to her role as a team leader through the years and has become more composed and vocal for the team.

“Her volleyball accolades are numerous but what she’s accomplished in the classroom is really impressive,” Bailey said. “ She’s a 4.0 student, a Kansas Honor Scholar and is currently ranked first in her graduating class.”

Karlin plans to major in chemistry at Creighton, working toward a career as a pharmacist.

“Creighton is an outstanding program. Reagan is in good hands with Coach (Kirsten) Booth and her staff,” Bailey said. “I am really looking forward to watching reagan as she continues her career to the next level.”

Karlin helped lead Garden City's volleyball squad to a 33-5 overall record this season.