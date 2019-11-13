A wild season came to end on Saturday night in El Dorado. And the implications of Garden City Community College's loss sent shockwaves throughout the top 10.

The Broncbusters dropped six spots to No. 10 in the final regular-season poll released by the NJCAA on Monday.

"It's unfortunate that we couldn't finish this thing off," GCCC Head Coach Tom Minnick said. "But when you turn the football over four times, you're not going to win many games."

There are still plenty of positive takeaways from 2019. Garden City finished in the top 10 for the second straight season and third time in the last four years. In addition, the eight wins is tied for the third most in the last 18 years.

"We had a good year," Minnick said. "Obviously our goal every year is to play in the National Championship Game. Now it's all about recruiting."

The Broncbusters have been ranked in 28 straight polls and 43 out of the last 47. They are 14-6 in their last 20 games vs. ranked opponents.

Meantim,e the national championship game is all set with unbeaten and No. 1 Mississippi Gulf Coast set to play 10-0 and second-ranked Lackawanna on Dec. 5 in Pittsburg.

Hutchinson jumped three spots to No. 6 after blasting Iowa Central while Iowa Western and Northwest Mississippi round out the top five. Butler, who handed Garden City a crushing blow on Saturday, moved up four spots to No. 7, and Independence jumped three slots to No. 9 after claiming the outright conference championship.