One more game.

That’s all that stands between the Moscow Wildcats and a state championship in the six-man division of Kansas high school football.

The Wildcats defeated Weskan, 62-53, in a back-and-forth semi final playoff game on Friday at home to advance to the title game Saturday.

Weskan got on the board first in the shootout, as Jace Mackley tossed a one-yard pass to Strid Loundon for a touchdown. The point after attempt failed.

Moscow found the end zone late in the quarter as Adan Granillo scampered 71-yards for a touchdown with 2:11 left. Austin Snyder connected with Granillo with a pass to convert the point after attempt, giving the home team a 7-6 lead. The Coyotes’ J. Mackley answered at the 1:41 mark, with a pass to Dalton Mackley. J. Mackley kicked the point after attempt for a Weskan 14-7 lead after one quarter.

In the second quarter, Moscow’s Gerardo Garcia ran 17-yards for a touchdown at 9:26. Snyder ran the point after attempt to tie the score at 14-14. J. Mackley then ran three-yards for a score and threw the point after attempt to Mac Purvis to retake the lead.

At the 5:18 mark, Granillo rambled 46-yards for a touchdown. Snyder ran in the point after attempt for a 21-21 score. The Coyotes answered with a five-yard run by Tommy Garavelli for a score with 39 seconds left in the half. J. Mackley threw a pass to Purvis for the point after attempt to take a 28-21 lead in at halftime.

Weskan’s J. Mackley added another touchdown midway through the third at the 6:58 mark, with a 14-yard pass to D. Mackley. The point after kicked failed. Moscow responded on the ensuing possession as Snyder ran 43-yards for a touchdown with 6:47 left. He also ran in the point after attempt. At the 4:01 mark, Snyder added another touchdown, this time a three-yard run. The point after attempt failed.

The Wildcats took the lead for the first time in the game with 20 seconds left in the third quarter, and never looked back. Snyder connected with Ryan Penrod for a 17-yard touchdown pass. Garcia ran in the point after attempt for a 41-34 lead going in to the fourth.

Each team scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats’ Snyder ran for a 44-yard touchdown. Garcia ran in the point after attempt. Snyder added his fifth touchdown of the game at the 5:56 mark, with a 16-yards run. Garcia ran in the point after attempt to give Moscow a 55-34 lead.

Weskan then scored on a 69-yards kickoff return by J. Mackley. The point after pass failed. Snyder scored his final touchdown of the game at the 5:09 mark, on a two-yard blast. Garcia ran in the point after attempt to give the Wildcats a 62-46 lead.

The Coyotes mounted a comeback, but ran out of time on the clock. J.Mackley threw a 38-yards pass to Purvis for a touchdown at the 4:33 mark. The point after attempt was blocked by Moscow. With 1:36 left in the game, J. Mackley scored on a two-yard run, and he threw a pass completion to Purvis for the point after conversion.

Moscow controlled the ball the remainder of the game to seal the win.

Moscow will face Cheylin at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the championship game of the six-man division at Memorial Stadium in Dodge City.

Cheylin defeated Golden Plains, 52-36, to advance to the title game.

Weskan 14 14 6 19 - 53

Moscow 7 14 20 21 - 62