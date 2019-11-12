As soon as Omega Tandy was hired at Garden City Community College, she immediately hit the recruiting trail. Her goal: get as many shooters as possible.

The Broncbusters broke a school record with 15 threes on Friday, Jaleah Bellany scored 22, and Garden City picked up a home opening victory over Trinidad State, 91-71, at Perryman Athletic Complex.

Garden City finished the night 33-of-65 from the field (51 percent) and 15-of-28 from downtown (54 percent). It's the most three pointers in a game since they hit 14 against Midland during the 2012-13 season.

"We still have a ways to go," GCCC Head Coach Tandy said. "We have to get better with our intensity. Championship teams play for four quarters."

The lead only changed hands twice; that happened in the first three minutes of the first quarter. But when Alyssa Boyce hit a triple to put the Broncbusters in front 6-4, Garden City never looked back. Boyce added a jumper, Donetria McGee sliced to the rim, and Tyla Happer hit a bunny in the paint to put Garden City up 12-6.

"In our system, we are going to get wide-open shots," Tandy said. "We got a lot of wide-open shots today, and that saved us to be honest because we didn't rebound the ball well."

That may be the only negative to take away from this game as the Broncbusters lost the battle on the glass 32-30. They surrendered 11 offensive boards.

After Trinidad State cut the Broncbusters' lead to three going into the second, Garden City took off. Dasja Ross canned a three from the top of the key, Deborah Ford beat two Trojans to the basket, McGee converted back-to-back layups and Boyce added another triple, fueling a 20-8 run with 2:39 left in the half.

In the third, Bellany hit a three from the left wing before Ariyanna Hall hit one from the short corner. Moments later, Bellany dropped in a trey from the top, Happer delivered from long distance, and Garden City had their largest edge of the night, 69-42 at the end of three.

"I'm glad we were hitting shots tonight, because if we weren't, this game would have been a different story," Tandy said. "This was not an easy win for us. We turned the ball over 17 times. We struggled against the press, which I don't understand because we practiced it for the past three days. We want to play fast, but we want to be disciplined as well. That's what we are working towards."

The Broncbusters fell just short of breaking the assist record, dishing out 25, eight of those courtesy of Boyce, who chipped in 12 points, three rebounds and a block. Ford tallied 10 points, and Hall hit a trio of threes off the bench and finished with 11 points and five boards.

GCCC, now 2-1 overall, faced Otero on Saturday. Game time was later than press time.