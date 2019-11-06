ODESSA. TEXAS - Garden City Community College Head Coach Phil Terpstra is hoping to see his golf team at Odessa Country Club next May. But they've got some work to do before then.

The Broncbusters finished 12th as a team in the NJCAA Fall Preview, while Vincent Wilhelm came in 26th at 4-over par.

Ranger College won the event with Ranger's Brandon Shong taking home the individual title at 8-under.

Playing against some of the best teams in the country, the Broncbusters struggled to get anything going in the first round. They shot a 308 on Thursday and a 302 on Saturday; good for 34-over on the Par-72 course.

In the meantime, Wilhelm continued his strong fall, bouncing back from an opening-round 78, to card a two-under 70 on Friday. He birdied six, 11 and 12, while dropping in 14 pars. His only mistake came at the end of the round when he bogeyed 18.

Isaac MacNaughton finished 46th at 9-over. He shot a 77 on Thursday and a 76 on Friday. His final round did include a birdie on the Par-5 11th, which covered 600 yards. It was the most daunting hole on the course and one of only four par-5's.

GCCC's Adam Samnegard shot 3-over in round one, but struggled and finished with a 79 on Friday, coming in tied for 49th. He bogeyed six holes including a double on seven during the final round.

Oliwer Toiminen was 53rd at 11-over. His best round came on Friday with a 77, while Guilherme Oliva was 56th at 14-over and Garrett Sanchez tied for 70th.