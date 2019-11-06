Garden City Community College Head Coach Patrick Nee could only smile once he realized his opponent was running late to the game. Good thing for the second-year coach, he got the last laugh.

The Broncbuster men's basketball team shook off a near 20-minute delay to dish out 32 assists, breaking a 20-year old school record, in a season-opening win over Colorado Military Academy, 111-51 Friday at Perryman Athletic Complex.

GCCC's Daishaun Woods nailed a 3-pointer from the wing, Steven Samuels splashed home a pair of free throws, Tahlik Chavez drained a triple; then stole the ball from Damon Grahmel before coasting the other way for an uncontested layup that put the home squad up 10-3. Once the visitor's scored, the Broncbusters blitzed them with a 16-2 run, capped by Woods block on one end, and Darius Roden's powerful slam on the other. That was followed with an 18-0 surge where Garden City held Colorado Military without a point for nearly six minutes and without a field goal for almost 10. Traylynn Spencer then sent the home crowd into a frenzy, grabbing his own miss, and laying it up softly in the final seconds of the opening period for a 53-18 halftime lead.

Not much changed in the second half.

Kaleb Favors got in the scoring act in the first 60 seconds, swishing a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Spencer then stretched the lead to 40 with an easy deuce inside. Garden City was up by as many as 65 in the second half.

The only real drama took place in the final seconds. Needing one assist to break the school record, Jonah Willits carved his named into the history books, firing a pass to Marquez Terry, who cut backdoor for a layup at the buzzer, putting the finishing touches on a 60-point route.

Naj Ashley-Emory poured in 16 points in just 19 minutes off the bench for Garden City. Mason Osborne had seven assists, and Darius Roden and Derrick Bryant combined for 25 points. In all, the Broncbuster bench outscored Colorado Military 60-7.

As a team, Garden City shot 53 percent and was 12-of-37 from 3 (32 percent). They also won the battle on the glass (51-28).

Colorado Military Academy 18 33 - 51

Garden City 53 58 - 111

Garden City traveled to Lamar, Colo., on Tuesday.