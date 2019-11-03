HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
Results Thursday
CLASS 6A
Blue Valley North 40, SM South 0
CLASS 5A
Olathe West 49, Seaman 28
CLASS 4A
Goddard 32, Rose Hill 14
CLASS 3A
Frontenac 34, Girard 0
Galena 44, Burlington 34
Columbus 33, Anderson County 20
CLASS 2A
Humboldt 70, Central Heights 8
Southeast-Cherokee 12, Osage City 6 2OT
Silver Lake 68, Jayhawk-Linn 8
Riverton 44, Oskaloosa 14
Garden Plain 61, Fredonia 7
CLASS 1A
Colgan 57, Bluestem 0
Jackson Heights 42, Wabaunsee 0
Valley Heights 60, Jefferson North 34
Olpe 1, Yates Center 0 (forfeit)
Smith Center 35, LaCrosse 14
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I
Caldwell 46, Cedar Vale-Dexter 30
Medicine Lodge 58, Central-Burden 12
Madison 57, Solomon 0
South Central 47, West Elk 0
Argonia-Attica 38, Sedan 32
Canton-Galva 46, Chase County 0
Lebo 58, Goessel 8
Little River 54, South Gray 0
Ness City 23, Macksville 8
Leoti 88, Victoria 66
Hodgeman County 54, Moundridge 0
Spearville 48, Pratt-Skyline 26
St. Francis 46, Washington County 0
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II
St. Paul 64, Hartford 0
Waverly 62, Marmaton Valley 14
Hanover 48, Pike Valley 0
Frankfort 54, Rock Hills 8
Centre 56, Altoona-Midway 0
Colony-Crest 52, Marais des Cygnes Valley 12
Beloit-St. John's 50, Onaga 0
Axtell 52, Lakeside 0
Osborne 56, Sharon Springs 8
Sylvan-Lucas 52, Triplains-Brewster 8
South Barber 70, Bucklin 20
Norwich 22, Otis-Bison 6
Wheatland-Grinnell 49, Northern Valley 30
Thunder Ridge 50, Quinter 0
Minneola 50, South Haven 0
Hutchinson Central Christian 54, Ingalls 6
SIX-MAN
Golden Plains 60, Pawnee Heights 8
Weskan 58, Ashland 54
Non-playoff games
Atwood 62, Lincoln 14
Blue Valley-Randolph 1, Southern Cloud 0 (forfeit)
Burlingame 38, Peabody 26
Chase 1, Burrton 0 (forfeit)
Chetopa 1, Rural Vista o (forfeit)
Deerfield 83, Fowler 34
Doniphan West 47, Tescott 0
Iola 38, Parsons 28
Kinsley 44, St. John 20
Kiowa County 48, Central Plains 0
Logan-Palco 64, Dighton 6
Osawatomie 26, Baxter Springs 14
Oswego 24, Oxford 14
Pretty Prairie 28, Stafford 18
Remington 34, Neodesha 13
Santanta 1, Fairfield 0 (forfeit)
Udall 45, Flinthills 18
Valley Falls 58, Herington 12
Wellsville 36, Royal Valley 26
Wetmore 1, Linn 0 (forfeit)
Wilson 1, Tribune 0 (forfeit)
Games Friday
CLASS 6A
Gardner-Edgerton 42, SM North 7
Olathe East 31, Olathe South 20
Blue Valley 45, SM East 14
Olathe North 55, Olathe Northwest 19
KC Wyandotte 51, KC Harmon 30
SM Northwest 56, Blue Valley Northwest 42
Blue Valley West 46, SM West 20
Derby 69, Wichita North 7
Wichita West 9, Wichita East 6
Manhattan 48, Hutchinson 21
Free State 34, Wichita South 12
Dodge City 34, Campus 13
Junction City 48, Wichita Southeast21
Topeka High 48, Garden City 14
Lawrence 38, Washburn Rural 21
CLASS 5A
DeSoto 62, KC Turner 22
Shawnee Heights 7, Lansing 0
Mill Valley 52, Topeka West 0
Aauinas 63, Highland Park 0
St. James Academy 27, Leavenworth 14
Blue Valley Southwest 31, KC Washington 6
KC Schlagle 61, KC Sumner 13
Wichita Northwest 55, Kapaun 14
Great Bend 49, Wichita Heights 35
Carroll 49, Valley Center 7
Andover 28, Salina Central 7
Maize South 31, Salina South 0
Hays 31, Eisenhower 6
Maize 49, Liberal 14
Emporia 41, Newton 29
CLASS 4A
Tonganoxie 49, Baldwin 0
Spring Hill 17, Pittsburg 13
Miege 67, Labette County 13
Bonner Springs 49, Eudora 12
Paola 56, Ottawa 9
KC Piper 56, Basehor-Linwood 47
Chanute 28, Fort Scott 7
Louisburg 14, Atchison 7
McPherson 63, Abilene 7
Winfield 37, El Dorado 0
Arkansas City 55, Ulysses 17
Andover Central 42, Circle 7
Augusta 29, Coffeyville 26
Buhler 19, Wellington 7
Mulvane 47, Independence 14
CLASS 3A
Hayden 35, Sabetha 0
Jefferson West 20, Marysville 14
Prairie View 34, Caney Valley 7
Holton 34, Santa Fe Trail 27
Perry-Lecompton 34, Wamego 27
Wichita Collegiate 35, Halstead 14
Cheney 51, Rock Creek 18
Concordia 43, Hugoton 18
Scott City 35, Holcomb 18
Andale 68, Clay Center 7
Clearwater 35, Hesston 28
Colby 42, Nickerson 0
Beloit 44, Larned 6
CLASS 2A
Nemaha Central 49, St. Marys 20
Rossville 42, Maur Hill 7
Riley County 38, Pleasant Ridge 20
Southeast-Saline 47, Riverside 16
Eureka 31, Hutchinson Trinity 6
Conway Springs 42, Cherryvale 13
Cimarron 36, Minneapolis 0
Norton 41, Sterling 7
Belle Plaine 17, Chaparral 14
Hoisington 47, Southwestern Heights 0
Lakin 21, Ellsworth 14
CLASS 1A
Hillsboro 49, Pleasanton 0
Uniontown 33, Marion 8
Centralia 50, Troy 0
Northern Heights 44, Lyndon 14
Republic County 54, Ellis 16
Meade 42, Syracuse 6
Plainville 56, Sacred Heart
Ell-Saline 27, Oakley 14
Elkhart 55, Sublette 24
Inman 49, Stanton County 6
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I
Maranatha 76, Bennington 44
Clifton-Clyde 66, Hoxie 20
Hill City 64, WaKeeney 40
Non-Playoff games
Atchison County 38, Council Grove 7
Douglass 16, Wichita Independent 12
Erie 30, West Franklin 8
Haven 38, Chapman 26
Hiawatha at KC Ward
Kingman 40, Goodland 6
McLouth 22, Northeast-Arma 18
Mission Valley 56, Horton 8
Oberlin 48, Stockton 0
Phillipsburg 44, Lyons 7
Pratt 26, Russell 20
Smoky Valley 48, Wichita Trinity 0
TMP-Marian 54, Ellinwood 0
FRIDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL BOXSCORES
ANDALE 68, CLAY CENTER 7
Clay Center;7;0;0;0;—;7
Andale;28;34;0;6;—;;68
Clay Center — Mullin 4 run. PAT — Demars kick.
Andale — Rowland (4) 1 run, 45 run, 4 run, 61 punter return, Brand 27 pass from Hunter, Meyer 1 run, 10 run, Easter 14 pass from Hunter, Koehler 10 pass from Meyer, Biermann 95 interception return. PAT — Sicker 6 kicks, Easter pass from Meyer.
ATCHISON COUNTY 38, COUNCIL GROVE 7
Council Grove;7;0;0;0;—;7
Atchison County;0;8;6;24;—;38
Council Grove — Miller 7 pass from Bieling. PAT — Bieling kick.
Atchison County — Myers (2) 21 pass from Courter, 7 pass from Courter, Smith (2) 48 run, 60 run, Brull 3 pass from Smith. PAT — Hetherington run, Myers run, Courter run, Caudle pass from Hetherington.
CENTRALIA 50, TROY 0
Troy;0;0;0;0;—;0
Centralia;24;14;6;6;;50
Centralia — K. Haverkamp (2) 68 run, 31 run, Quigley (2) 43 pass from K. Haverkamp, 6 pass from K. Haverkamp, Feldkamp 12 run, I. Haverkamp 4 run, Blaha 35 run. PAT — Feldkamp 2 runs, Slater pass from K. Haverkamp, K. Haverkamp run,
HAVEN 38, CHAPMAN 26
Haven;0;14;8;16;—;38
Chapman;14;12;0;0;—;26
Haven — Roper 6 run, Singleton 13 pass from Roper, Quinn 40 run, 32 interception. PAT — Roper 2 runs.
Chapman — Erickson (2) 45 run, 71 run,Scoby 21 pass from Erickson. PAT — Erickson run.
HOLTON 34, SANTA FE TRAIL 27
Santa Fe Trail;0;20;7;0;—;27
Holton;7;7;13;7;—;34
Santa Fe Trail — Weekley (2) 3 run, 26 run, Schallock 8 4pass from Berckefeldt, Baker 5 pass from Berckefeldt. PAT — Buessing kick, conversion pass.
Holton — Purcell (2) 6 run, 8 run, Wright 5 run, Tannahill (2) 3 run, 4 run. PAT — Ruiz 4 kicks.
JEFFERSON WEST 20, MARYSVILLE 14
Jefferson West;6;0;14;0;—;20
Marysville;6;8;0;0;—;14
Jefferson West — Neuenswander 22 run, Anderson 8 pass from Neuenswander, Abrams 21 blocked punt return. PAT — Anderson run.
Marysville — Hornbeak 30 run, Schroedl 1 run. PAT — Nietfeld run.
MCPHERSON 63, ABILENE 7
Abilene;0;0;0;7;—;7
Abilene;28;21;7;7;—;63
Abilene — Becker 68 pass from Randles. PAT — Becker.
McPherson — Labertew 10 blocked punt return, Feil (2) 4 run, 14 run, Hoppes 1 run, Hoover 27 pass from Hoppes, Ramey 43 run, Clarke 3 run, Brooks (2) 13 run, 18 run. PAT — Schrader 9 kicks.
NEMAHA CENTRAL 49, ST. MARYS 20
St. Marys;0;6;0;14;—;20
Nemaha Central;6;15;20;8;—;49
St. Marys — C. King (2) 15 pass from C. Hurla, 31 interception return, Moylan 12 pass from C. Hurla. PAT — Run.
Nemaha Central — Schultejans 10 run, Uphaus (2) 10 pass from Schultejans, 1 run, Kramer 1 run, Leonard 36 pass from Schultejans, Gerety 44 punt return, Duryea 9 run. PAT — 3 kicks, 2 runs.
NORTHERN HEIGHTS 44, LYNDON 14
Northern Heights;14;0;9;21;—;44
Lyndon;6;0;0;8;—;14
Northern Heights — Preisner (3) 2 run, 20 pass from Heiman, 7 run, Heiman (2) 4 run, 35 run, Floyd 9 run, Bergasa Marton 40 field goal. PAT — Bergasa Marton 5 kicks.
Lyndon — Detwiler (2) 90 kickoff return, 3 pass from Massey. PAT — Hinck run.
PERRY-LECOMPTON 38, WAMEGO 21
Wamego;7;14;0;0;—;21
Perry-Lecompton;7;7;7;17;—;38
Wamego — Sackrider (3) 9 run, 2 run, 3 run. PAT — Sucena kick, Vetter pass from Sackrider.
Perry-Lecompton — Williams 91 kickoff return, Metcalfe 2 run, Welch (2) 4 run, 2 run, Stone 16 pass from Welch. PAT — Gonzalez 4 kicks, Welch run.
RILEY COUNTY 38, PLEASANT RIDGE 20
Pleasant Ridge;0;6;0;14;—;20
Riley County;8;0;16;14;—;38
Pleasant Ridge — Gibson 15 run, Battle 14 pass from Gibson, Ramos 4 pass from Heckman. PAT — Heckman run.
Riley County — Barnes (3) 9 run, 25 run, 9 run, T. Harmison 40 run, B. Brokenicky 54 run. PAT — T. Harmison 2 run, A. Brokenicky run, Abernathy 2 kicks.
ROSSVILLE 42, MAUR HILL 7
Maur Hill;0;0;7;0;—;7
Rossville;6;29;7;0;—;42
Maur Hill — Siebenmorgen 10 pass from J. Caudle. PAT — Folsom kick.
Rossville — Horak (2) 10 run, 2 run, Sowers (3) 13 pass from Horak, 2 run, 4 run, Rezac 73 pass from Horak. PAt — Brown 2 runs, Reeves 2 kicks.
SOUTHEAST-SALINE 47, RIVERSIDE 16
SE-Saline;7;8;20;12;—;47
Riverside;3;6;7;0;—;16
Southeast-Saline — Boley 6 run, Gebhardt (2) 85 run, 11 run, Banks (4) interception return, 27 run, 17 run, 4 run. PAT — Breeding pass from Gebhradt, 3 kicks.
Riverside — Dittemore 6 pass from Davis, Libel 30 pass from Davis, Dittemore 15 field goal. PAT — Dittemore kick.
NEXT WEEK'S PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
CLASS 6A
Blue Valley North (4-5) at Gardner-Edgerton (8-1)
Blue Valley (6-3) at Olathe East (7-2)
KC Wyandotte (4-4) at Olathe North (7-2)
Blue Valley West (6-3) at SM Northwest (7-2)
Wichita West (6-3) at Derby (9-0)
Free State (8-1) at Manhattan (8-1)
Junction City (7-2) at Dodge City (9-0)
Lawrence (8-1) at Topeka High (8-1)
CLASS 5A
Shawnee Heights (5-4) at DeSoto (9-0)
Olathe West (6-3) at Mill Valley (6-3)
St. James Academy (5-4) at Aquinas (8-0)
KC Schlagle (5-3) at Blue Valley Southwest (2-7)
Great Bend (5-4) at Wichita Northwest (9-0)
Andover (3-6) at Carroll (7-2)
Hays (4-5) at Maize South (9-0)
Emporia (6-3) at Maize (8-1)
CLASS 4A
Spring Hill (5-4) at Tonganoxie (9-0)
Bonner Springs (7-2) at Miege (7-2)
KC Piper (4-5) at Paola (9-0)
Louisburg (6-3) at Chanute (8-1)
Goddard (4-5) at McPherson (9-0)
Arkansas City (3-6) at Winfield (6-3)
Augusta (5-4) at Andover Central (8-1)
Mulvane (5-4) at Buhler (7-2)
CLASS 3A
Galena (6-3) at Frontenac (9-0)
Jefferson West (8-1) at Hayden (8-1)
Columbus (8-1) at Prairie View (9-0)
Perry-Lecompton (6-3) at Holton (7-2)
Wichita Collegiate (6-3) at Cheney (7-2)
Concordia (5-4) at Scott City (7-2)
Clearwater (7-2) at Andale (9-0)
Beloit (6-3) at Colby (9-0)
CLASS 2A
Southeast-Cherokee (7-2) at Humboldt (9-0)
Rossville (7-2) at Nemaha Central (7-2)
Riverton (6-3) at Silver Lake (9-0)
Southeast-Saline (7-2) at Riley County (7-2)
Conway Springs (7-2) at Eureka (6-3)
Norton (6-3) at Cimarron (9-0)
Belle Plaine (8-1) at Garden Plain (9-0)
Lakin (8-1) at Hoisington (9-0)
CLASS 1A
Hillsboro (6-3) at Colgan (6-3)
Valley Heights (7-2) at Jackson Heights (7-2)
Uniontown (4-5) at Olpe (9-0)
Northern Heights (6-3) at Centralia (8-1)
Republic County (2-7) at Smith Centerl (9-0)
Meade (3-6) at Sedgwick (9-0)
Ell-Saline (7-2) at Plainville (8-1)
Inman (5-4) at Elkhart (7-1)
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I
Caldwell (6-3) at Medicine Lodge (5-4)
Maranatha (7-2) at Madison (9-0)
Argonia-Attica (5-4) at South Central (9-0)
Lebo (7-2) at Canton-Galva (9-0)
Ness City (8-1) at Little River (8-1)
Leoti (8-1) at Clifton-Clyde (9-0)
Spearville (5-4) at Hodgeman County (8-1)
Hill City (6-3) at St. Francis (9-0)
EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II
Waverly (6-3) at St. Paul (9-0)
Frankfort (8-1) at Hanover (8-1)
Colony-Crest (6-3) at Centre (7-2)
Axtell (8-1) at Beloit-St. John's (7-2)
Sylvan-Lucas (6-3) at Osborne (9-0)
Norwich (6-3) at South Barber (8-1)
Thunder Ridge (8-1) at Wheatland-Grinnell (8-1)
Hutchinson Central Christian (8-1) at Minneola (8-1)