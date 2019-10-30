GCCC competes in cross country championships

IOLA, KS. - The Garden City Community College men's cross country team competed in the Region VI Championships over the weekend.

Javyn Contreras was the fastest Garden City runner, clocking a time of 29:40.77, good for 64th place in the 8k race. His average mile was 7:31.9.

Teammate Samuel Gitau was 77th with a time of 31:47, and Noe Rodriguez was 88th coming in at 34:33.

Colby's Wesley Banguria won the individual Region title with a time of 23:30.56. Cloud County won the men's team championship and Hutchinson was the runner up.

GCHS Boys Soccer drops regional contest

WICHITA - The Garden City High School boys soccer team dropped a 6A regional soccer match on the road Tuesday at Wichita Heights, 0-3.

Heights' Dylan Perry scored in the fifth minute, Kobe Martin in the 1th minute and Diego Zamirez in the 46th minute of the game to secure the win.

Garden Cty had seven shots in the game, compared to Heights' 10.

Buffalo goal keeper Chris Barragan had five saves while his counterpart Zack Wells had three.