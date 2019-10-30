ARKANSAS CITY - Garden City Community College was on the defensive all match long.

The Broncbusters surrendered two backbreaking goals in a two-minute span in the second half, falling to Cowley 3-1 in the opening round of the Region VI Tournament Sunday.

"A coaching change mid-season is not an easy thing to deal with," GCCC Head Coach Corey Bryant said. "It took them a little while to get used to doing things my way, but by the end of the season, we really started seeing this program move in the right direction."

The Broncbusters held the Tigers scoreless for the first 34 minutes. But Cowley broke through in the 30th minute when Leonardo Palmieri rolled a lead pass to Lucas Mauro, who nailed it into the back of the net from 10 yards out.

The score stayed that way until late in the second half when Elluan Martins Gomes netted two goals in a span of 120 seconds, putting Cowley up 3-0.

"I thought our guys handled everything this season very well; especially with everything going on," Bryant said.

Garden City managed to get on the board with less than five minutes remaining, thanks to a Leon Alves unassisted goal.

Cowley outshot Garden City 24-4, and GCCC goal keeper Gabriel Melo had nine saves.

The Broncbusters finished the season 6-10.

After guiding the men's soccer program on an interim basis the past two months, Bryant was officially named the men's full-time coach on Sunday. He will also continue his role as the women's full-time coach.

"He has done a terrific job of leading both programs this fall. I believe Corey has the ability to continue the improvement of both of the programs moving forward," GCCC Director of Athletics Greg McVey said. "I would also like to thank Hector Martinez for helping Corey this season on a temporary basis. His contributions were outstanding, and his passion for Broncbuster soccer was evident."

Bryant, 30, who replaced Scott Westbrook right before the start of the season, has the Broncbusters back in the postseason for the first time since 2017.