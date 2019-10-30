WICHITA—McPherson College women's soccer team continues its winning streak after beating the York College, 2-1, in the first period of overtime on Tuesday.

Within the first two minutes, the Panthers scored by breaking the Bulldog's defensive line quickly. Fortunately, Emma Singelton responded with a goal in the fourth minute. Dina Der Vartanian received the ball in the midfield from Isabel Medina, making it a one versus two-player situation with Singleton forward. She played it to Singleton, creating a situation for the forward to drive it into the left of the goal.

For the rest of the half, both teams would not score again. However, the Bulldogs kept possession for most of the game, creating quality opportunities. The defense was tested because of the Panther's strong forward. Christie Silber had four saves in the first half, making her the Bulldogs' overall career saves leader. She is now at 299 saves for her all-time career at McPherson College.

"Congratulations to Christie for breaking the all-time career saves record in today's match," Bulldogs' coach Mark Olson said.

By the second half, both team's tensions were high. The Bulldogs refused to let the Panthers get quality shots, and Christie Silber had to make six saves in the second half, getting her to nine saves for the whole game. The Bulldogs could not seem to get the ball on the frame this half and struggled with creating quality opportunities. The half went scoreless, and it brought the Bulldogs into overtime with the Panthers. In the 94th minute of the game, Pamala Rosale-Zapata passed it to Singleton to the top of the defense and shot it over the keeper's head, creating a goal for the Bulldogs.

"I was thrilled that I was able to help my team to the victory today with my two goals," Singleton said. "I couldn't have done it without the help of my teammates who gave me perfect setups for the opportunities."

"I'm so proud of how our team responded today after giving up an early goal," Olson said, "These girls never give up, which is why we have come back and won in two of our last three victories."

With the win, the Bulldogs move to 4-8-3 overall, and 4-3-3 in the KCAC. They will play away on Saturday against Avila University. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Kansas City, Missouri.