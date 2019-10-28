Garden City High School’s football team played their last regular season game of the season Friday, hosting Great Bend in a Western Athletic Conference match up.

The Buffaloes fell to the Panthers, 27-7.

Although the time of possession in the game was fairly even, Garden City 23:12 minutes to Great Bend’s 24:48, the Buffaloes had a hard time finding the end zone, scoring only one touchdown in the contest.

The Buffaloes ran 49 offensive plays in the game while the Panthers were similar with 50.

Garden City’s only score of the game came in the first quarter as running back Josh Janas blasted in off the left side for a two-yard run. Isaac Rivera added the point after kick.

The Panthers keyed on Janas in the game, holding him to 72 yards on 23 carries. It was the first game in many through the season that Janas did not reach at least a 100-yards rushing game.

GCHS had three turnovers in the game, while Great Bend had one.

The Panthers scored one touchdown in the first quarter, point after attempt failed, 14 points in the second to take a 20-7 lead in to half time. Great Bend added another touchdown in the third quarter. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.

Buffalo freshman quarterback Caleb Wiese had two pass completions on eight attempts for 22 yards. His counterpart at Great Bend, Dalton Miller, was eight of 14 attempts for 95 yards, and one touchdown. Miller was also the leading rusher for the Panthers, scoring three touchdowns on 22 carries for 96 yards.

Garden City’s Phillip Biera lead the receiving corp with two catches for 22 yards. Running back Erik Dominguez ran for 66 yards in the game on 14 carries.

Garden City had 155 yards of total offense, compared to Great Bend’s 245 yards. The Buffaloes ran the ball 41 times for 133 yards, while the Panthers ran the ball 36 times for 150 yards.

Great Bend had 18 first downs to Garden City’s 12.

Garden City concludes the regular season with a 2-2 WAC record and 2-6 overall record.

The Buffaloes will be on the road Friday for the first round of the playoffs, as they travel to play Topeka High at 7 p.m.

Great Bend 6 14 7 0 - 27

Garden City 7 0 0 0 - 7