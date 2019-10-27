The McPherson College men's soccer team opened up their offense on Saturday, defeating the University of St. Mary Spires 3-0 at home on Senior Day.

The Bulldogs led 2-0 at halftime with goals coming ten minutes apart in the 33rd and 43rd minutes. The first goal came from Samuel Box. Just inside the 18-yard box, the Spires' goal keeper came out to challenge Box. He stopped the initial shot, but the ball squirted free, and Sam chased down the ball and tapped it into the back of the net.

In the 43rd minute was off the foot of another first year player, Jorge Abdiel Ramos-Hernandez. Ramos-Hernandez got in behind the Spires' defense on a nifty ball from Marcus Fernandes. One-on-one with the goal keeper, he beat the Spires' last line of defense, slotting the ball into the lower left corner of the goal.

The Bulldogs' final goal of the day came two minutes into the second frame. The Bulldogs were awarded a corner kick, and Carlos Reyna played a beautiful outswinger to the penalty spot. Guido Battistini showed off his vertical leap and went up and headed the ball into the back of the net.

Thomas Kleywegt got the start in goal for the Bulldogs on Senior Day. He faced just three total shots from the Spires, with only one of them making it on frame. Kleywegt made the routine save and recorded his first clean sheet of the season.

"I was really pleased with the solid team effort today", Bulldogs' coach Doug Quint said. "It was a nice way to honor the seniors."

With the win, the Bulldogs are now 8-6 overall (6-3 in KCAC play). They will play their final home game of the regular season on Wednesday next week when they host the York College Panthers. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. following the women's game.